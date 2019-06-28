5-Star Recruiting Challenge

Discussion in 'TrojanSports Podcast' started by Adam Maya, Jun 28, 2019 at 12:23 PM.

    Ryan and I discuss USC's new commits and provide the latest intel on a plethora of 2020 recruiting targets at the Rivals 5-Star Challenge, including QB commit Bryce Young, LB Justin Flowe, RB Bijan Robinson, DB Jacobe Covington, WR/DB LV Bunkley-Shelton, DB Darion Green-Warren and OL Drake Metcalf.



