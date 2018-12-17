Early Birds

Ryan Young and Adam Gorney examine USC's 2019 recruiting efforts ahead of Early Signing Day, including best- and worst-case scenarios, favorite players, the latest on Bru McCoy, Chris Steele and a pair of offensive linemen, and predictions on the Trojans' other top-10 remaining targets. **TrojanSports.com is offering its best deal of the year. Sign up for a new annual subscription or upgrade from monthly and get $99 to spend on USC gear at the extensive Rivals Fan Shop. Just follow this link and use promo code 99CYBER.**