Early Birds

Discussion in 'TrojanSports Podcast' started by Adam Maya, Dec 17, 2018 at 9:41 PM.

Post New Thread
  1. Adam Maya

    Adam Maya Alumni
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 4, 2014
    Messages:
    7,590
    Likes Received:
    9,887
    Ryan Young and Adam Gorney examine USC's 2019 recruiting efforts ahead of Early Signing Day, including best- and worst-case scenarios, favorite players, the latest on Bru McCoy, Chris Steele and a pair of offensive linemen, and predictions on the Trojans' other top-10 remaining targets.



    **TrojanSports.com is offering its best deal of the year. Sign up for a new annual subscription or upgrade from monthly and get $99 to spend on USC gear at the extensive Rivals Fan Shop. Just follow this link and use promo code 99CYBER.**
     
    1 Adam Maya, Dec 17, 2018 at 9:41 PM
(You must log in or sign up to post here.)
Back to Threads/Forum

Share This Page