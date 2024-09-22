Ryan Young
Moderator
Moderator
-
- Jun 27, 2018
-
- 35,195
-
- 60,689
-
- 113
Here's the initial PFF numbers ...
Offensive snap counts (76 total plays):
LG Emmanuel Pregnon 76, C Jonah Monheim 76, OT Mason Murphy 76 (45 LT, 31 RT), QB Miller Moss 76, WR Zachariah Branch 67, RB Woody Marks 62, RG Alani Noa 52, WR Kyron Hudson 49, RT Tobias Raymond 45, WR Ja'Kobi Lane 44, TE Kade Eldridge 33, LT Elijah Paige 31, WR Duce Robinson 30, TE Lake McRee 28, RG Amos Talalele 24, WR Jay Fair 20, WR Kyle Ford 20, RB Quinten Joyner 14, TE Walker Lyons 8, WR Makai Lemon 5.
Top offensive grades:
WR Zachariah Branch 72.8
RB Woody Marks 70.0
QB Miller Moss 68.2
WR Duce Robinson 65.2
WR Jay Fair 64.3
RB Quinten Joyner 63.8
WR Kyron Hudson 57.7
WR Ja'Kobi Lane 57.6
LG Emmanuel Pregnon 54.4
WR Kyle Ford 53.1
Defensive snap counts (58 plays):
S Kamari Ramsey 58, LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold 58, LB Mason Cobb 57, DE Anthony Lucas 49, CB Jaylin Smith 49, S Akili Arnold 49, LB Eric Gentry 48, CB Jacobe Covington 47, DT Nate Clifton 40, DT Gavin Meyer 37, DE Braylan Shelby 31, DE Jamil Muhammad 29, DT Bear Alexander 21, DT Kobe Pepe 21, CB John Humphrey 16, NK Greedy Vance 9, S Bryson Shaw 7, DE Solomon Tuliaupupu 7, DT Devan Thompkins 5.
Top defensive grades:
CB Jaylin Smith 84.1
LB Eric Gentry 83.0
DT Gavin Meyer 74.5
CB Jacobe Covington 73.9
DE Anthony Lucas 73.0
S Akili Arnold 70.6
DE Braylan Shelby 70.5
DT Bear Alexander 69.2
LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold 68.8
DE Jamil Muhammad 67.5
Stats and numbers to follow ...
Offensive snap counts (76 total plays):
LG Emmanuel Pregnon 76, C Jonah Monheim 76, OT Mason Murphy 76 (45 LT, 31 RT), QB Miller Moss 76, WR Zachariah Branch 67, RB Woody Marks 62, RG Alani Noa 52, WR Kyron Hudson 49, RT Tobias Raymond 45, WR Ja'Kobi Lane 44, TE Kade Eldridge 33, LT Elijah Paige 31, WR Duce Robinson 30, TE Lake McRee 28, RG Amos Talalele 24, WR Jay Fair 20, WR Kyle Ford 20, RB Quinten Joyner 14, TE Walker Lyons 8, WR Makai Lemon 5.
Top offensive grades:
WR Zachariah Branch 72.8
RB Woody Marks 70.0
QB Miller Moss 68.2
WR Duce Robinson 65.2
WR Jay Fair 64.3
RB Quinten Joyner 63.8
WR Kyron Hudson 57.7
WR Ja'Kobi Lane 57.6
LG Emmanuel Pregnon 54.4
WR Kyle Ford 53.1
Defensive snap counts (58 plays):
S Kamari Ramsey 58, LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold 58, LB Mason Cobb 57, DE Anthony Lucas 49, CB Jaylin Smith 49, S Akili Arnold 49, LB Eric Gentry 48, CB Jacobe Covington 47, DT Nate Clifton 40, DT Gavin Meyer 37, DE Braylan Shelby 31, DE Jamil Muhammad 29, DT Bear Alexander 21, DT Kobe Pepe 21, CB John Humphrey 16, NK Greedy Vance 9, S Bryson Shaw 7, DE Solomon Tuliaupupu 7, DT Devan Thompkins 5.
Top defensive grades:
CB Jaylin Smith 84.1
LB Eric Gentry 83.0
DT Gavin Meyer 74.5
CB Jacobe Covington 73.9
DE Anthony Lucas 73.0
S Akili Arnold 70.6
DE Braylan Shelby 70.5
DT Bear Alexander 69.2
LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold 68.8
DE Jamil Muhammad 67.5
Stats and numbers to follow ...