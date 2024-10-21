Initial PFF grades, snap counts, stats from USC-Maryland

Jeff McCulloch
Offensive snap counts (75 total plays):
QB Miller Moss 75, LT Elijah Paige 75, C Jonah Monheim 75, RG Alani Noa 75, RT Mason Murphy 74, LG Emmanuel Pregnon 70, RB Woody Marks 64, WR Kyron Hudson 51, TE Lake McRee 50, WR Makai Lemon 49, WR Ja'Kobi Lane 47, WR Zachariah Branch 46, WR Kyle Ford 25, WR Duce Robinson 21, RB Quinten Joyner 10, TE Kade Eldridge 6, RG Amos Talalele 5, WR Jay Fair 4, WR Charles Ross 2, OT Tobias Raymond 1.
Top offensive grades (min. 10 snaps)
Defensive snap counts (79 total):
S Akili Arnold 79, CB Jaylin Smith 78, LB Mason Cobb 77, S Kamari Ramsey 72, DE Braylan Shelby 66, LB Easton Macarenas-Arnold 65, DT Devan Thompkins 54, DT Nate Clifton 51, DE Jamil Muhammad 48, DB Greedy Vance Jr. 44, CB John Humphrey 41, CB DeCarlos Nicholson 36, DE Sam Greene 22, CB Prophet Brown 19, DT Gavin Meyer 19, DT Elijah Hughes 18, S Zion Branch 17, LB Desman Stephens II 16, DE Solomon Tuliaupupu 15, DT Kobe Pepe 14, DE Kameryn Fountain 7, S Anthony Beavers Jr. 5, DT Jide Abasiri 3, S Bryson Shaw 3.
Top defensive grades (min. 20 snaps)
- Greedy Vance Jr. - 77.1
- Akili Arnold - 76.0
- Mason Cobb - 75.5
- Nate Clifton - 75.1
- Kamari Ramsey - 72.4
- Jaylin Smith - 68.1
- DeCarlos Nicholson - 67.6
- Devan Thompkins - 66.8
- Braylan Shelby - 65.8
- Sam Greene - 65.4