ADVERTISEMENT

Initial PFF grades, snap counts, stats from USC-Maryland

Jeff McCulloch

Jeff McCulloch

Junior
Gold Member
Aug 13, 2021
813
1,099
93
Offensive snap counts (75 total plays):


QB Miller Moss 75, LT Elijah Paige 75, C Jonah Monheim 75, RG Alani Noa 75, RT Mason Murphy 74, LG Emmanuel Pregnon 70, RB Woody Marks 64, WR Kyron Hudson 51, TE Lake McRee 50, WR Makai Lemon 49, WR Ja'Kobi Lane 47, WR Zachariah Branch 46, WR Kyle Ford 25, WR Duce Robinson 21, RB Quinten Joyner 10, TE Kade Eldridge 6, RG Amos Talalele 5, WR Jay Fair 4, WR Charles Ross 2, OT Tobias Raymond 1.


Top offensive grades (min. 10 snaps)

  1. Miller Moss - 83.0
  2. Jonah Monheim - 67.9
  3. Duce Robinson - 67.7
  4. Elijah Paige - 67.2
  5. Kyron Hudson - 65.9
  6. Makai Lemon - 64.6
  7. Ja’Kobi Lane - 64.3
  8. Emmanuel Pregnon - 60.0
  9. Zachariah Branch - 59.6
  10. Mason Murphy - 58.7

Defensive snap counts (79 total):


S Akili Arnold 79, CB Jaylin Smith 78, LB Mason Cobb 77, S Kamari Ramsey 72, DE Braylan Shelby 66, LB Easton Macarenas-Arnold 65, DT Devan Thompkins 54, DT Nate Clifton 51, DE Jamil Muhammad 48, DB Greedy Vance Jr. 44, CB John Humphrey 41, CB DeCarlos Nicholson 36, DE Sam Greene 22, CB Prophet Brown 19, DT Gavin Meyer 19, DT Elijah Hughes 18, S Zion Branch 17, LB Desman Stephens II 16, DE Solomon Tuliaupupu 15, DT Kobe Pepe 14, DE Kameryn Fountain 7, S Anthony Beavers Jr. 5, DT Jide Abasiri 3, S Bryson Shaw 3.


Top defensive grades (min. 20 snaps)

  1. Greedy Vance Jr. - 77.1
  2. Akili Arnold - 76.0
  3. Mason Cobb - 75.5
  4. Nate Clifton - 75.1
  5. Kamari Ramsey - 72.4
  6. Jaylin Smith - 68.1
  7. DeCarlos Nicholson - 67.6
  8. Devan Thompkins - 66.8
  9. Braylan Shelby - 65.8
  10. Sam Greene - 65.4
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jeff McCulloch

Initial PFF grades/snap counts/stats from win over Wisconsin

Replies
26
Views
1K
Trojan Talk
trojan_a_1
T
Ryan Young

Football Initial PFF grades/snap counts/stats from loss at Michigan

Replies
15
Views
1K
Trojan Talk
trojanzfreak
trojanzfreak
Ryan Young

Football Early PFF grades, snap counts from USC-Utah State

Replies
12
Views
2K
Trojan Talk
jcbraam
jcbraam
Ryan Young

Football Initial PFF grades, snap counts, stats from USC-Minnesota

Replies
16
Views
1K
Trojan Talk
Kylerkeener
Kylerkeener
Ryan Young

Football PFF grades, snap counts and advanced stats from USC-Penn State

Replies
21
Views
1K
Trojan Talk
jcbraam
jcbraam
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back