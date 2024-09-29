Initial PFF grades/snap counts/stats from win over Wisconsin

Jeff McCulloch
Offensive snap counts (86 total plays):
LG Emmanuel Pregnon 86, C Jonah Monheim 86, LT Mason Murphy 86, LT Elijah Paige 86, QB Miller Moss 80, WR Kyron Hudson 70, WR Zachariah Branch 64, RB Woody Marks 64, WR Ja'Kobi Lane 59, RG Alani Noa 54, TE Kade Eldridge 51, WR Duce Robinson 36, RG Amos Talalele 32, WR Kyle Ford 26, RB Quinten Joyner 20, WR Jay Fair 20, TE Walker Lyons 12, RB Bryan Jackson 6, QB Jayden Maiava 6, HB A’Marion Peterson 1, WR Charles Ross 1.
Top offensive grades (Min 10 snaps):
WR Ja’Kobi Lane 82.2
QB Miller Moss 76.4
RB Quinten Joyner 73.8
TE Walker Lyons 69.9
C Jonah Monheim 69.1
WR Kyle Ford 67.4
RG Emmanuel Pregnon 65.5
WR Duce Robinson 64.0
WR Zachariah Branch 62.3
RB Woody Marks 61.5
Defensive snap counts (52 plays):
LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold 52, S Kamari Ramsey 46, NK Greedy Vance 43, CB Jacobe Covington 41, CB Jaylin Smith 40, DT Gavin Meyer 39, Anthony Lucas 34, LB Eric Gentry 30, DE Jamil Muhammad 28, DT Nate Clifton 26, S Zion Branch 26, DE Braylan Shelby 24, DT Kobe Pepe 21, LB Mason Cobb 21, DT Devan Thompkins 18, CB DeCarlos Nicholson 14, DE Solomon Tuliaupupu 14, CB John Humphrey 9, S Christian Pierce 4, DE Sam Greene 4, LB Raesjon Davis 4, NK Prophet Brown 3, LB Anthony Beavers 3
Top defensive grades:
S Kamari Ramsey 76.6
S Zion Branch 73.4
LB Eric Gentry 73.2
DT Kobe Pepe 73.1
DE Jamil Muhammad 71.0
LB Mason Cobb 69.5
CB DeCarlos Nicholson 69.0
CB Jaylin Smith 68.8
DT Gavin Meyer 68.5
NK Greedy Vance Jr. 68.3
Stats and numbers to follow ...
