His return visit to LA went about as well as it could have, with his host family and coach in tow. Even before this trip, I'm told, USC was undervalued in the conversation around the blue-chipper leaning that way. Now, he could move his decision up and if he does, this thing could project cardinal and gold in a hurry. He has previously mentioned the on/off field aspect of USC standing out compared to others and I'm told the staff hammered that home over the weekend. My futurecast is in.