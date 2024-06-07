Official Visit Weekend No. 2 (June 7-9)

Jeff McCulloch
Here is the list of 19 visitors this weekend.
Five-star QB commit Julian Lewis (Carrollton, GA) **Confirmed**
Four-star Rivals100 LB Riley Pettijohn (McKinney, TX) **Confirmed**
Four-star Rivals100 CB Dorian Brew (Conroe, TX) **Confirmed**
Four-star Rivals100 WR Andrew Marsh (Jordan, TX) **Confirmed**
Four-star Rivals100 WR Daylan McCutcheon (Lucas, TX) **Confirmed**
Four-star Rivals100 WR Corey Simms (St. Louis, MO) **Confirmed**
Four-star Rivals250 S Alex Graham (Bradenton, FL) *According to On3*
Four-star Rivals250 DT Malik Autry (Opelika, AL) **Confirmed**
Four-star Rivals250 DT Randy Adirika (Miami, FL) **Confirmed**
Four-star DT Floyd Boucard (Miami, FL) *According to On3*
Four-star Rivals250 OLB Justin Hill (Winton Woods, OH) **Confirmed**
Four-star Rivals250 DE Max Granville (Sugar Land, TX) **Confirmed**
Four-star Rivals250 LB Noah Mikhail (Bonita, CA) **Confirmed**
Four-star Rivals250 OL Nicolai Brooks (Kennedy, IA) **Confirmed**
Four-star DE Hayden Lowe (Westlake Village, CA) **Confirmed**
Four-star RB commit Riley Wormley (Southlake, TX) **Confirmed**
Three-star LB Christian Gass (Covington, GA) **Confirmed**
Three-star OL commit Willi Wascher (Bellevue, WA) **Confirmed**
Three-star WR commit Romero Ison (Baltimore, MD) **Confirmed**
