Rivals250 DT Jaimeon Winfield commits to USC

The Trojans have added another piece for their 2026 class Friday morning as four-star Richardson, Texas defensive tackle recruit Jaimeon Winfield has pulled the trigger on a commitment to USC. Eric Henderson was the first coach to offer the 6-foot-4, 290-pound recruit last year and a number of other programs jumped into the mix since then. Texas had become the primary competition for USC.

Michigan, LSU, Texas A&M, Miami, Washington, Alabama, Georgia, Wisconsin, Arkansas and Florida State were some of the other programs that had offered the four-star recruit.

He is now the 15th member of the top-rated class for the Trojans and continues a busy week of recruiting for Lincoln Riley's program as the fourth commitment since Monday. Winfield is the first defensive tackle to commit to the Trojans in the 2026 cycle and the fourth defensive lineman overall joining edge rushers Braeden Jones and Simote Katoanga plus two-way player Andrew Williams.

 
