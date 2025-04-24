Jeff and Matt are handling practice today. I have to pick a visitor up from LAX. They'll have everything taken care of.



A couple programming notes:



-We're getting all the assistant coaches next Wednesday over two hours (six one hour, six the next). It's going to be a free-for-all, so Jeff, Matt and myself are going to divide and conquer and get as much from all of them as possible. It's a luncheon setting, with the coaches (and media) eating, so I don't know yet what the plan will be video-wise, but it will be very useful as we haven't gotten to talk to any of them this spring. I was going to do my "What we learned about ..." each position group all this week (like I started with TEs on Sunday), but once they announced the assistant coaches luncheon I think it's best to wait until we have that insight to add into each one. So we'll do that coming off of Wednesday, a couple a day.



-I have some columns to write in the meanwhile now that we've gotten everything we're going to get out of spring otherwise.



-I just did a 25-minute Zoom interview with Prince Strachan for a feature story on his path from no organized football in the Bahamas, surviving a massive hurricane there, to living with three different host families in Florida to pursue his football dreams. I'm still hoping to talk to his father and high school coach and make that one of our patented long-form in-depth feature stories in the coming weeks.



-As noted in another thread, I've already done a feature interview with DeCarlos Nicholson, his mother and others for a feature story about how the program has embraced his son as like part of the team and his decision to stay here for his final year. That one is far along, but we're probably looking at early next week for it as I am slipping out to Stagecoach festival for the weekend. Also, I talked to Sam Huard's HS coach/Cal Poly OC for like 40 minutes last night and have a great story on him to put together for next week as well. So the point being, the end of spring may be coming Saturday but we've got a lot of ground to cover in the weeks ahead. But yeah, those were three stories I targeted for wanting to go more in-depth on and USC was great about setting up the interviews needed to make it happen, so I look forward to rolling those out for you.



-Meanwhile, Matt is working up a weekend recruiting preview for tomorrow as USC will have a big visitor list.