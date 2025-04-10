ADVERTISEMENT

Football Spring Practice 8 (Thursday, April 10): Notes, Riley transcript, video interviews, video clips, recruit visitor list

Ryan Young

Ryan Young

Moderator
Moderator
Jun 27, 2018
38,706
65,551
113
It's just me today, no Jeff, but I got some good video during the open period -- a mix of everything.

Interviews are Lincoln Riley, Anthony Beavers, DeCarlos Nicholson, Marcelles Williams, Jide Abasiri, Elijah Newby, Lorenzo Cowan and Kobe Pepe.

Ton of recruits here. Working on the list now ...
 
  • Like
Reactions: trojanzfreak, jcbraam and Kylerkeener
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ryan Young

Football Here's the roster we saw walk out to bowl practice

Replies
17
Views
3K
Trojan Talk
Kylerkeener
Kylerkeener
Ryan Young

Football End-of-season PFF grades, snap counts and analytics for USC's defense in 2024

Replies
5
Views
1K
Trojan Talk
Kylerkeener
Kylerkeener
Jeff McCulloch

Initial PFF grades, snap counts, stats from USC-Maryland

Replies
7
Views
2K
Trojan Talk
trojan_a_1
T
Ryan Young

Football Tuesday practice of LSU Week: Video interviews, notes, clips

Replies
10
Views
1K
Trojan Talk
TrojanGiftHorse
TrojanGiftHorse
Ryan Young

Football Tuesday practice of Michigan Week: Full notes, video interviews, interview clips, Riley transcript, practice video

Replies
17
Views
1K
Trojan Talk
Ryan Young
Ryan Young
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back