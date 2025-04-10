Ryan Young
It's just me today, no Jeff, but I got some good video during the open period -- a mix of everything.
Interviews are Lincoln Riley, Anthony Beavers, DeCarlos Nicholson, Marcelles Williams, Jide Abasiri, Elijah Newby, Lorenzo Cowan and Kobe Pepe.
Ton of recruits here. Working on the list now ...
