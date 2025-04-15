Interviews today are Lincoln Riley, Waymond Jordan, Jayden Maiava, Sam Huard, Walker Lyons, Elijah Paige and Ratumana Bulabalavu (!).



They mixed up the early drills a little bit, and I got extended video of Chad Savage coaching up the tight ends. It was good stuff. I'm finishing up a story on that group today because he talked on Trojans Live yesterday, so I'll pair that video with the story.



Jeff did the main Sights and Sounds package today.