Interviews today are Lincoln Riley, Waymond Jordan, Jayden Maiava, Sam Huard, Walker Lyons, Elijah Paige and Ratumana Bulabalavu (!).
They mixed up the early drills a little bit, and I got extended video of Chad Savage coaching up the tight ends. It was good stuff. I'm finishing up a story on that group today because he talked on Trojans Live yesterday, so I'll pair that video with the story.
Jeff did the main Sights and Sounds package today.
