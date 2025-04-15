ADVERTISEMENT

Football Spring practice No. 10 (April 15): Full notes, Lincoln Riley transcript, video interviews, practice clips, recruit list

Interviews today are Lincoln Riley, Waymond Jordan, Jayden Maiava, Sam Huard, Walker Lyons, Elijah Paige and Ratumana Bulabalavu (!).

They mixed up the early drills a little bit, and I got extended video of Chad Savage coaching up the tight ends. It was good stuff. I'm finishing up a story on that group today because he talked on Trojans Live yesterday, so I'll pair that video with the story.

Jeff did the main Sights and Sounds package today.
 
