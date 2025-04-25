ADVERTISEMENT

The latest on Luc Weaver...

Adam Gorney

Jul 14, 2005
Following his visit and offer from USC, the Trojans are now the leader for the high three-star WR from Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame:

"What stood about the SC visit was the family atmosphere they have and they way they compete at practice. They are definitely at the top of my recruitment with other schools like Washington, Minnesota and UCLA."
 
