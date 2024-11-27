ADVERTISEMENT

Football Tuesday practice -- Notre Dame week

Small group today: Lincoln Riley, Jayden Maiava, Zachariah Branch (for the first time in ages), Jonah Monheim, Elijah Paige

Videos uploading, Riley transcript coming. He had some interesting comments on the state of recruiting, noting that not only are kids changing their minds more than ever but schools are changing their minds just as much.
 
