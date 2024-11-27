Ryan Young
Small group today: Lincoln Riley, Jayden Maiava, Zachariah Branch (for the first time in ages), Jonah Monheim, Elijah Paige
Videos uploading, Riley transcript coming. He had some interesting comments on the state of recruiting, noting that not only are kids changing their minds more than ever but schools are changing their minds just as much.
