They go at 2:25 today. I’m heading that way now.
Tajwar’s First-and-10 will be ready tonight. He’s been moving the last couple days back from the East Coast and will be back in LA with us the rest of the season. As soon as he gets me the column this evening I’ll edit and post it.
