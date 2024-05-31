ADVERTISEMENT

USC opening June with big visit weekend (OVs May 31-June 2)

May will end and June will begin for USC with a big group of official visitors. The Trojans will have 11 visitors on campus this weekend and there will be a nice mix of prospects at different positions. Trestin Castro had been planning to visit this weekend, but he told me today that the staff wants him on campus with a bigger group of commits on June 21. So, he will hold off on his OV with the Trojans for now.

We have confirmed seven of the visitors (Hylton Stubbs, Emmanuel Choice, Aaron Dunn, Trey McNutt, Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, CJ Wiley and Jonah Williams, and Donovan Olugbode) will be visiting this weekend.







