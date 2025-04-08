Ryan Young
Interviews today are Lincoln Riley, Jayden Maiava, Lake McRee, Walter Matthews, Bryan Jackson, Joey Olsen and Justin Tauanuu.
For Sights and Sounds today, I focused on the safeties for the first time, plus got a little OL! (They're always in the far back corner and blocked by the linebackers so it's hard to get anything clean of them).
