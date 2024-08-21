ADVERTISEMENT

Football Wednesday practice Aug. 21

We got a long viewing period today so I have some good video of the OL, a little DL and WRs.

Also, we're getting Jaylin Smith and Eric Gentry finally! Along with D'Anton Lynn, John Humphrey, Kamari Ramsey, Nate Clifton, Akili Arnold and Anthony Lucas.

Jeff will have a photo gallery as well.
 
