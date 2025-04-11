ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Weekend recruiting thread (Saturday, April 12)

You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ryan Young

Recruiting Weekend recruiting thread (April 5), more big-time visitors

Replies
38
Views
3K
Trojan Talk
charmac
charmac
Matt Moreno

Four-star OL Deacon Schmitt making his first USC visit this weekend

Replies
0
Views
315
Trojan Talk
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno
Ryan Young

Recruiting Chad Bowden’s sit-down with local media today …

Replies
32
Views
1K
Trojan Talk
Ryan Young
Ryan Young
Ryan Young

Football Spring Practice 8 (Thursday, April 10): Notes, Riley transcript, video interviews, video clips, recruit visitor list

Replies
19
Views
2K
Trojan Talk
Ryan Young
Ryan Young
S

Recruiting USC adds WR Kohen Brown to 2026 recruiting class

Replies
13
Views
927
Trojan Talk
DarcyWard43
D
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back