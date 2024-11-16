What I'm hearing on the QB situation...

I've now been told by two people - neither inside the family - that the expectation now is that five-star JuJu Lewis flips to Colorado at some point and that Husan Longstreet would absolutely be the main target for the USC once that happens.



USC QB coach Luke Huard was at Longstreet's game Friday night - a win over Mission Viejo - and there is definitely mutual interest between the Trojans and Longstreet. Definitely something to watch here.