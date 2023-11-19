OFFENSE -- Snap count (PFF game grade)



QB Caleb Williams -- 70 (76.6)

LT Jonah Monheim -- 70 (68.3)

LG Emmanuel Pregnon -- 70 (61.1)

C Justin Dedich -- 70 (63.5)

RT Michael Tarquin -- 70 (55.5)

RG Mason Murphy -- 53 (45.9)

WR Tahj Washington -- 50 (66.1)

RB MarShawn Lloyd -- 48 (65.7)

TE Lake McRee -- 47 (57.2)

WR Brenden Rice -- 47 (73.4)

WR Kyron Hudson -- 42 (49.9)

WR Duce Robinson -- 22 (62.1)

WR Ja'Kobi Lane -- 22 (56.6)

RB Austin Jones -- 22 (55.7)

WR Zachariah Branch -- 19 (52.4)

RG Alani Noa -- 17 (35.7)

WR Mario Williams -- 13 (55.5)

WR Dorian Singer -- 7

TE Jude Wolfe -- 4

WR Michael Jackson III -- 3

RB Darwin Barlow -- 3

TE Carson Tabaracci -- 1



-That was Alani Noa's first OL action since the third game of the season.

-Kyron Hudson matched his season-high with 42 offensive snaps and has had at least 30 in four straight games, though it hasn't led to a ton of catches -- 0 vs. UCLA and just 3 for 19 yards total over the last three games.

-Not a good day for the OL overall: Jonah Monheim (2 pressures, including 1 sack), Emmanuel Pregnon (0 pressures), Justin Dedich 2 pressures/0 sacks), Mason Murphy (2 pressures/1 sack), Alani Noa (3 pressures/1 sack), Michael Tarquin (3 pressures/0 sacks).

-PFF counted 0 dropped passes for USC.

-Brenden Rice had 8 catches for 147 yards and a TD on a team-high 11 targets, while maintaining an average depth of target of 14.9 yards. He's tied for third in the country with 12 receiving touchdowns (tied for second in the conference behind Oregon's Troy Franklin).

-USC's running backs combined for just 23 yards and a TD on 14 carries.



DEFENSE



S Calen Bullock -- 77 (65.9)

CB Christian Roland-Wallace -- 77 (82.3)

NK Jaylin Smith -- 75 (72.0)

LB Mason Cobb -- 74 (56.6)

CB Domani Jackson -- 70 (64.9)

DT Bear Alexander -- 63 (75.9)

DE Solomon Byrd -- 48 (78.6)

DT Tyrone Taleni -- 45 (75.0)

LB Shane Lee -- 42 (73.7)

S Anthony Beavers -- 39 (67.4)

RUSH Jamil Muhammad -- 37 (68.6)

LB Eric Gentry -- 35 (67.2)

RUSH Romello Height -- 30 (59.9)

DE Jack Sullivan -- 29 (62.2)

S Bryson Shaw -- 25 (68.7)

DT Elijah Hughes -- 20 (80.5)

DT Kyon Barrs -- 14 (67.2)

S Max Williams -- 13 (56.6)

DT Stanley Ta'ufo'ou -- 12 (54.2)

RUSH Braylan Shelby -- 10 (72.2)

CB Makai Lemon -- 7

LB Tackett Curtis -- 3

DE Anthony Lucas -- 2



-This was the first time all season Tackett Curtis hadn't played double-digit snaps. Stanley Ta'ufo'ou also tied a season-low with his 12 snaps.

-Conversely, Anthony Beavers' 39 defensive snaps was a career-high. He hadn't played on defense since the third game. Beavers tied for the team lead with 6 tackles.

-Jack Sullivan's 29 defensive snaps was his second-most of the season and more than he played the last four games combined.

-USC had 11 total pressures -- not elite but better than the lowly 3 the Trojans were credited with last week. Jaylin Smith led the way with 3 pressures, followed by Bear Alexander (2), Solomon Byrd (2) and Mason Cobb, Jamil Muhammad, Shane Lee and Jack Sullivan. Smith, Byrd and Sullivan had sacks. Byrd is now tied with Jamil Muhammad for the team lead with 6 sacks.

-Cobb again led the team in missed tackles with 3 (there was a particularly egregious one on a TD that stands out in my mind), and USC missed 14 tackles overall: Elijah Hughes (2), Calen Bullock (2), Smith (2), Alexander, Beavers, Bryson Shaw and Byrd each with 1. Cobb now leads all players nationally with 26 missed tackles, per PFF.

-As for the cornerbacks, Christian Roland-Wallace allowed 2 catches for 8 yards on 5 targets with 2 pass breakups. Domani Jackson allowed 1 catch for 12 yards on 3 targets.



