How much have you thought about the potential of this being your last game with Caleb Williams, and to what extent have you all talked about the bowl decision?



"I haven't thought about that that much. Just kind of in the moment, in the moment here for the opportunity. We haven't had any specific discussions towards it. Obviously, with the setup of the staff we obviously spend a lot of time together, so we've both just stayed hyper-focused on trying to do our jobs and be at our best and try to help us win a rivalry game this week. So honestly, it's just kind of been business as normal this week and trying to get a good plan together against a really good defense and try to be ready to go play. So, yeah, we'll have obviously plenty of time for all those discussions with the way that the schedule laid out for Caleb and other players on this team. One of the advantages for us right now is we're going to have a little bit more time here with the bye week as well that's a little bit unusual but can certainly be to our advantage, so we'll have that at the appropriate time."



Can you give any insight into what you're looking for in the team's next defensive coordinator?



"I get the question. I mean, I think there's a lot of depth to that answer. I think the advantage now being here for almost two full years now is getting a feel for what we have, what we have been able to accomplish, the progress we've made and then certainly taking a look at the areas where we've all got to be better and finding the right fit in terms of that position. I think there's a lot more clarity now. You come into this job and you know there's a lot of great things about it, you know there's going to be challenges, just like any other job, and you sometimes don't know what all those are until you get boots on the ground and you go through it. And I think now having been through it and knowing where we're at, I definitely have a lot more clarity on it, but yeah, I really want to keep the focus right now on this (UCLA). I just do. It's an important game, it's a rivalry game, it's really important to our roster, to our seniors, obviously it's important to this city. And so I've been trying to do that with my time, and again, knowing that we've got a -- not that we're going to drag our feet but we've got a little bit of time for this to work with, and we've got to make that our advantage and it will be an advantage. So, the short answer is I have a lot more clarity on it, but right now I want to keep the focus on this weekend."



What do you hope to learn about the defense and defensive staff this week?



"Yeah, I expect us to take a major step forward this weekend, I do. Plain and simple. I expect it, Brian, Shaun, our defensive staff expect it, our players expect it. We said at the beginning of the week we have to make Week 2 of this group and this staff setup, we've got to make this an advantage for us. We've got to make the fact that guys at the front of the room are different, a few of the things we've done schematically are different. We've changed a few things in terms of how we've practiced -- nothing drastic -- but all of that is less new now. And I think that and being hopeful, don't have a ton of clarity just yet, but certainly being hopeful that we've got a few more bodies available. And even the guys that were available last week, we feel like we've made a little bit of progress in terms of those guys just being healthier and more physically ready to play at a high level. So you know, you're certainly pushing that the combination of all that would lead to an improved performance this week.



"And that's been the expectation of every single person in the room, and we kind of laid those out Monday with the guys and they've accepted it. It certainly feels tighter, it certainly feels cleaner throughout the week, less new, but we've got to go put it on the field Saturday."



As it pertains to the defensive staff moving forward, how much is continuity valued?



"This setup, there are some advantages. You get to see some of these guys a little bit in different roles. As you evaluate things going forward, there can be some advantage to that. In terms of the staff going forward, the first piece is going to be once this game is over, hiring a coordinator. I think after that, then you start to build it. There are advantages for continuity of course. I’ve spoken about those for a long time. But it’s gotta be, not just the right individual people, but the right combination of people. Once you get the right combination of people, people in the correct spots, and you start to gain momentum and make progress, that’s where the continuity can be an advantage. But it’s got to be right. So our first job and first priority will be getting the right people, the right combination of people, whether that’s people here, people coming from a different spot, and then certainly any continuity that could provide is fantastic. Hopefully it provides a lot of continuity going forward."



What can you learn from UCLA's one-year turaround defensively?



"Yeah, they've done a really nice job. They’ve played to their strengths.. The first thing you see they’ve done, they really built an outstanding front. There’s a lot of experience on that front. They got that added boost, when Latu made the decision to come back. You have a guy who’s going to be a high-round draft pick make the decision to come back – was already going to be, I think, a good front anyways. But looked like that was a pretty big boost for them. You’ve got guys that played well, they’ve been smart schematically. Looking from the outside in, looks like they’ve stayed pretty healthy, had a consistent lineup throughout the year. And so yeah, it’s come together for them. They’ve done a good job. I think the answer is – you look across college football, whether it’s UCLA, there have been plenty of examples of when you can turn things around and grab some momentum, and you get some of the right pieces on board, both from a staff and a player perspective, that you can make really major gains quickly. It’s very possible. Maybe more doable now than ever. And so yeah, I think that’s the takeaway. There’s certainly small things you can look at, in terms of what they’ve done, and certainly take that into account in terms of you’re decision making. But it can be done. This game has been and always will be a game of momentum, both in-game and even at times of broader perspective. Being able to capture that and maintain it is probably the biggest takeaway and the biggest thing in terms of being excited going forward. Because I don’t – I feel like we’re a few key tweaks away, both coaching-wise, personnel-wise, all that, from being one of those personnel groups that’s able to gain momentum like the UCLA defense has this year."



With no HS QB in this commitment class, does that signifiy that you intend to take a transfer QB?



"Lot of things left to transpire there. I don’t know that I’m in a position to say, yes, we will go after a portal quarterback. And don’t know that I’m in a position to say that we wouldn’t either. There’s a lot left to transpire. We’ve got a guy in our room that’s going to have to make a decision about whether he wants to enter the draft or not. We have a couple of quarterbacks in the room that have developed in our program, but you always know this day and age, especially at that position, you never can assume anything. There’s 10 different combinations of what can happen here. So I think you’re always ready to be able to react to it and having a plan ready, so that when this happens or that happens, you kind of know what your next step is. There’s still opportunity to sign somebody in high school. There’s an opportunity to grab a transfer. And there’s certainly an opportunity that we may not make any moves and stand pat where we’re at. Gotta see how it unfolds here over the next several weeks and be ready because there’s a lot of different things that can happen."