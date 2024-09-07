Visitor breakdown: USC vs. Utah State

Matt Moreno
USC is back home this week and will host some key visitors with the return of official visits as well. The Trojans take on Utah State tonight at 8 p.m. and there will be several notable prospects in attendance for the matchup as Lincoln Riley's program looks to open the season 2-0. Times have changed in recruiting with most official visits taking place in the spring and early summer, but the Trojans are making moves with a couple prospects who have decided to prolong their recruitments giving them an opportunity to take in game day.
Here's a rundown of who is expected on campus for tonight's game.
The Rivals100 receiver from Utah has been one of the big stock risers this summer, and now he has his pick of top programs to choose from. USC has emerged as a top contender since offering in July, so this weekend's official visit with the Trojans is vital as he moves forward in the process toward an expected fall decision. Texas A&M hosted Myles last week with Georgia and Utah also being other top contenders.
The linebacker position has been a big focus for USC this cycle, and Florida-based four-star Ty Jackson has become one of the priority targets. Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Penn State all received official visits earlier in the year while Florida State will get him on campus later this fall.
Closer to home but still at the linebacker position, JSerra Catholic's Madden Faraimo has continued to keep an eye on the Trojans while assessing his other options. Notre Dame, Texas and Washington have been the programs consistently talked about with the Rivals100 recruit, but the Trojans have been able to get him on campus multiple times as well and seem to be building some momentum with him.
A member of the Rivals250 in the 2023 class (No. 180), the Macon, Georgia native took the junior college route after signing with South Carolina. He has emerged as one of the top junior college prospects in the 2025 class. He arrived in Los Angeles last night and will be spending his time with the Trojans after they offered him a month ago. South Carolina and Arkansas hosted him on official visits in June while Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma and Ole Miss are some other programs involved.
Bishop Gorman made the trek down to SoCal for a matchup with Mater Dei, and five-star Tennessee offensive line commit Douglas Utu is reportedly set to stick around and watch the Trojans again after seeing them last week back home in Las Vegas. At this stage there has been no indication that he will flip, but it is positive that USC will get him on campus for a game day visit.
The Rivals100 commit will be making the trek across the country for a game day visit with the Trojans. Obviously, many things can change between now and when 2026 recruits can sign, so getting Xavier Griffin on campus as many times as possible before then is positive.
The longtime USC commit continues to entertain other options, and Georgia has remained the biggest threat to pull him away from the Trojans.
Tron Baker remains firmly committed to the Trojans after making an early decision.
One of the top priorities regardless of class, getting five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons back in for a game day visit is as positive as it can get in the Trojans' pursuit of the in-state quarterback. He was at last week's game and continues to have a strong bond with USC. No decision is imminent at this stage, but the Trojans remain the frontrunner as it stands now.
The top-50 recruit will be one of a few San Diego natives to make the trek up to USC tonight. Arrington has been well traveled already despite just entering his junior season with Texas A&M hosting him on a visit last week. USC offered him in the spring, and he has been posting quite a bit about this weekend's visit.
The four-star junior offensive lineman has a connection with the Trojans through his cousin and freshman USC offensive lineman Kalolo Ta'aga. Archbishop Riordan played St. Bonaventure last night giving Tofi an opportunity to stay for an extra day and see tonight's game. Josh Henson has made a strong early impression already, and the Trojans should remain in the mix. Texas A&M and especially Oregon have been prominent parts of his recruitment already.
The Utah-based defensive lineman has already compiled an impressive offer list and schools have been active in their pursuit entering his junior season. Oregon hosted him on campus for a summer visit at the end of July while the Trojans had him on campus back in the spring. Adam Gorney recently wrote about Moala and indicated that it could end up as a battle between the two West Coast Big Ten programs.
