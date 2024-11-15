ADVERTISEMENT

Visitor list: Five-star Jahkeem Stewart highlights USC visitor group for Nebraska game

Matt Moreno

Matt Moreno

Freshman
Gold Member
Aug 8, 2011
494
1,056
93
SoCal
usc.rivals.com
USC hosts Nebraska this weekend and only has two more opportunities for official visit weekends during the season ahead of the early signing period, and the Trojans are looking to make the most of it. Five-star edge rusher Jahkeem Stewart is the headliner as he makes his planned official visit out to USC this week for the matchup with Nebraska, but the Trojans will have other defensive line targets on campus for official visits as well as some key 2026 recruits as well.

Here's the full list of this weekend's expected visitors when USC hosts the Cornhuskers.

Official visitors

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ryan Young

Recruiting Checking in with five-star DL target Jahkeem Stewart

Replies
0
Views
335
Trojan Talk
Ryan Young
Ryan Young
Matt Moreno

Visitor breakdown: USC vs. Utah State

Replies
12
Views
2K
Trojan Talk
charmac
charmac
Matt Moreno

USC/Penn State visitor breakdown

Replies
7
Views
621
Trojan Talk
Ryan Young
Ryan Young
Ryan Young

Recruiting The latest on No. 1 2026 recruit Jahkeem Stewart and the five-star DE's USC recruitment

Replies
2
Views
702
Trojan Talk
consciousBE
consciousBE
Matt Moreno

Weekend visit preview: USC vs. Wisconsin

Replies
3
Views
1K
Trojan Talk
Ryan Young
Ryan Young
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back