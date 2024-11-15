Visitor list: Five-star Jahkeem Stewart highlights USC visitor group for Nebraska game

Matt Moreno
USC hosts Nebraska this weekend and only has two more opportunities for official visit weekends during the season ahead of the early signing period, and the Trojans are looking to make the most of it. Five-star edge rusher Jahkeem Stewart is the headliner as he makes his planned official visit out to USC this week for the matchup with Nebraska, but the Trojans will have other defensive line targets on campus for official visits as well as some key 2026 recruits as well.
Here's the full list of this weekend's expected visitors when USC hosts the Cornhuskers.
Official visitors
Here's the full list of this weekend's expected visitors when USC hosts the Cornhuskers.
Official visitors
