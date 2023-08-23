ADVERTISEMENT

Football Wednesday practice Week 0 (SJSU): Video interviews and notes

Ryan Young

Ryan Young

Moderator
Moderator
Jun 27, 2018
Interview-wise, we'll be getting Dennis Simmons, Caleb Williams, Brenden Rice, Michael Tarquin and Mason Murphy.

I got some good video from drills today so we'll have a video package after practice as well.

The defense did the run to the field, lineup and run to the corner drill, so we saw three different units. Here were the groups:

First unit
DL (L-R): Solomon Byrd, Kyon Barrs, Stanley Ta'ufo'ou
RUSH (R of DL): Anthony Lucas
LB: Mason Cobb, Tackett Curtis
CB: Domani Jackson, Ceyair Wright
NK: Jaylin Smith
S: Calen Bullock, Max Williams

Second unit
DL (L-R): De'jon Benton, Bear Alexander, Jack Sullivan
RUSH (L of DL): Jamil Muhammad
LB: Eric Gentry, Raesjon Davis
CB: Jacobe Covington, Prophet Brown
NK: Christian Roland-Wallace
S: Bryson Shaw, Anthony Beavers

Third unit (only 10 guys)
DL: Elijah Hughes, Korey Foreman
RUSH (both standing up): Braylan Shelby, Romello Height
LB: Shane Lee, Chris Thompson Jr.
CB: Fabian Ross, Tre'Quon Fegans
NK: N/A
S: Christian Pierce, Zion Branch

For what it's worth, when they broke into drills Christian Roland-Wallace went with the cornerbacks instead of the safeties/nickels, but again they're working him all over.

Dorian Singer joined Zachariah Branch and Raleek Brown on punt return today. Kick returners were Brown, Branch, Singer, Domani Jackson, Tahj Washington and Quinten Joyner.

Colin Mobley passed by on a scooter, so he's still a student on campus (though not on the football roster).
 
Latest posts

