Staff predictions for Las Vegas Bowl

Ryan: I think USC has a lot to play for tonight and closes out with a 27-20 win. I'm very intrigued to see how center Kilian O'Connor and right tackle Tobias Raymond hold up, but otherwise I think the Trojans are pretty much status quo across the board. Bryan Jackson should be productive as the lead back -- Texas A&M got gashed in three of its last four games, giving up 286 rushing yards to South Carolina, 168 to Auburn and 240 to Texas -- and with Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane the passing game should be fine despite the transfer departures. Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed has thrown a pick in each of his four starts this season, and I expect USC's defense will be able to create a couple turnovers. This is a big game for Jayden Maiava, meanwhile. It sure seems like USC is committed to him as the starter next year, and to sell optimism heading into the offseason it's important Maiava delivers a strong final performance. I suspect he will. Will he throw a pick? Possibly, but I think he'll make some big plays.



Jeff: I still am optimistic about this game for some reason. I think USC wins 31-28. While losing some good players on offense, the depth at the wide receiver position and running back position has always been strong so I’m confident Bryan Jackson and A’Marion Peterson will step up and make an impact. We have all seen what Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon can do for this team. Well now there are not as many “star” players needing the ball so expect a TON of receptions from both those players. Defensively, I think they can be sneaky good. I’m worried about the secondary with all the changes and frankly I’m not sure who is going to be playing back there, but I am confident in the defensive line and the linebacker positions. Gentry back for the bowl game is such a massive piece that defense was missing in the backend of this season. Hopefully we see a healthy amount of Braylan Shelby on one side of the defensive line and Kam Fountain on the other side of the line. While there is no energy around this game, it should still be an exciting one.



Tajwar: "Texas A&M, 27-24. Ultimately, I think this game will hinge upon how well USC can match up against the A&M rushing game. Though the Aggies haven't been passing the ball with any particular consistency, their three-headed rushing attack should present a real challenge to a USC defense that often found itself overwhelmed by Notre Dame's run game just a few weeks ago. If A&M manages to run the ball effectively over the duration of this contest, I think the disadvantage in the time-of-possession battle could really damage the Trojans chances. On offense, a USC run game that's been a huge strength all season will have to work without its top-two options on the season, turning to a pair of highly inexperienced backs instead. I expect the Trojan offense to fare well enough despite the relative strength of the Aggies defense, but ultimately I think the changes to personnel and the matchup of styles puts USC at a slight disadvantage overall. With that said, if USC can play sound, mistake free defense against the run, they've got a real chance to come out with a win. The personnel matchups along the front seven will make that a tall task, but we've seen this defense rise to the challenge in the past, most notably against a talented Penn State rushing attack. All in all, I think this matchup is tilted in the Aggies favor, but I expect the game to be close and for the Trojans to have every chance to pull out a victory if they play a clean game.