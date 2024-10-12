Staff predictions for USC-Penn State

No full Roundtable this week, but definitely score predictions:



Tajwar: "Penn State, 27-24. But I really don't feel certain of that. Penn State's obvious matchup advantages lead me to lean in their favor, but I've got a strong gut feeling that the Trojan's will be able to summon some of their best football in this game with their backs against the wall. Add the fact that Penn State will have to struggle with the difficulties of long-distance travel for their first time in this new era, and I think USC has a real shot at an upset if they keep their focus for four quarters."



Jeff: "I hate this because this team is so all over the place and I really don’t believe in Penn State. I think Penn State has a great defense but besides their two running backs, what do they have? An overrated Drew Allar? He shouldn’t really scare anyone. This defense NEEDS to get pressure on him if they want to have any chance of winning this game. I might be drinking the Kool-Aid, but I think USC wins this 28-21. I might be crazy though. I think USC should be able to run the ball well against Penn State and I think this defense will get a turnover or two. I’m going to predict that Jaylin Smith will get the defensive backs their first interception. I think they will start to turn their season around and shock the number four team in the country."



Ryan: "There are plenty of reasons to think USC pulls the upset here. The Trojans' backs are against the wall -- that usually gives a team a jolt. Penn State is traveling across the country -- we've seen across the Big Ten this year that the travel seems to be a factor. James Franklin is known for blowing big games, and this qualifies with his team at No. 4 in the rankings and getting a ton of attention. All that said, I just can't give the benefit of the doubt to a USC team that gave away two of its first three conference games. I think it's very possible the Trojans win -- I do -- but if I'm pinned to a prediction, I'll say Penn State, 24-21."