USC/Penn State visitor breakdown

Commits

Other 2025 visitors

It's one of the biggest games on the schedule this season, and the USC/Penn State matchup will bring plenty of recruits to the Coliseum on Saturday. The Trojans will host a large group of committed prospects for the game but there will be some recruits committed elsewhere and a ton of underclassmen who will also be in the stands to watch the game.Here's a breakdown of the notable names to know about as they make their way to USC this week.The committed list includes a big portion of the 2025 class including DE Gus Cordova (247), WR Romero Ison, WR James Johnson (247), RB Duane Morris, LB Matai Tagoa'i (On3), Kendarius Reddick (247), WR Corey Simms and OL Elijah Vaikona.In addition to that group will be a few more 2025 commits who have been assessing other options or at least entertaining continued efforts from other programs.: "Shamar Arnoux committed to USC over Auburn and Florida State over the summer. Arnoux was back on the Plains in July for Big Cat Weekend and again last month for another unofficial visit. Miami extended an offer in Arnoux's direction last month and will get the No. 12-ranked CB in the Rivals250 to campus next month for the Florida State game. Arnoux is set to return to USC this weekend -- his second visit back in the past month. His recruitment is not yet shut down, though the arrow continues to point up for the Trojans with one of the top cornerbacks in this cycle."The longtime USC commit has said all the right things about the Trojans, but other schools have continued to keep in contact with the edge rusher from Oaks Christian. Oregon has been the biggest threat with its work to get him out to Eugene again with the hopes of pulling him away from the Trojans. Even though the trip down to USC is not a far one, it is an important one in the grand scheme as the USC staff works to keep him away from the Ducks.: "There are some rumors Lewis could visit Colorado next week but this is the USC commit’s second visit to Los Angeles so far this season as he’s shown nothing but interest in the program and staying pledged to the Trojans. The five-star quarterback from Carrollton, Ga., has Indiana and Colorado as the main programs trying to flip him but with coach Lincoln Riley’s QB success over the years, turning him down could be tough."The Trojans came into the picture with the three-star defensive back a month ago when they offered. Since then he has continued to see his stock rise with UCF also joining the race with an offer in recent weeks. Miller has been committed to Mississippi State since June, but the Trojans will get an opportunity to pull him out west during his weekend stay in LA.The rise for Cincinnati commit Benny Patterson has been impressive, and it led to an offer from USC last month. LSU, Florida State and South Florida have also joined in with offer since that time as the one-time NIU commit sees his stock continue to rise. Patterson originally planned to visit USC last month shortly after picking up his offer, but travel issues prevented it. Now, the Trojans will get their chance to impress him in their efforts to get him away from the Bearcats.