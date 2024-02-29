USC spring/summer visits schedule

Matt Moreno
Freshman
Gold Member
-
- Aug 8, 2011
-
- 378
-
- 877
-
- 93
The dead period comes to an end this weekend, and Monday will begin the spring visit season. USC will be wasting no time getting recruits on campus, and it will be the start of a busy few months for the program. Many recruits are already setting up official visits with the Trojans as well, so we will keep track of it all in this thread.
I helped Jeff compile this list, and our staff here will update it whenever a new name is added.
MARCH
2026 four-star safety Bralan Womack has indicated he will visit USC this weekend, but the dead period is still in place until Monday. So, it is unclear if the visit will take place as of now.
March 4
The four-star prospect from Cleveland is actually in the middle of some controversy right now, but not due to any fault of his own. The top-35 junior has been suspended two games by the Ohio High School Athletic Association for participating in a club 7-on-7 tournament. He is expected to be in LA this weekend for another passing tournament in Santa Clarita with a visit to USC coming Monday. He visited Ohio State and Oregon prior to the start of the dead period.
Upshaw has a busy month ahead as he hits up several campuses for unofficial visits over the course of March. USC is the only school out west that is currently set to host him on a trip. Clemson, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Tulane and Florida are also expected to be among the stops for the Alabama native this spring.
The top-75 prospect from Tampa has seen his recruitment continue to expand entering the spring. As the dead period comes to an end, Griffin will make a swing through the West to see a few programs on his radar. The Trojans are expected to host him Monday on the first day of the spring contact window while UCLA will get him on campus the following day. He’ll finish out his week out west with a trip to Oregon. Florida State, Florida, Miami and Texas are other programs planning to have him on campus for visits this spring.
Moon, a 2027 cornerback from Pennsylvania, posted his new USC offer Monday with a photo of him and Lincoln Riley.
March 6th
USC had the first of his four visits this spring as his recruitment seems to be wide open. Along with USC, he will be visiting Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Alabama all in the month of March. Fort has always had interest in USC before the new defensive staff came in. This visit seems to be important for USC to continue their great relationship with him.
Visit Reaction: **Currently working on it**
March 16
By the time the summer arrives, Ukponu will have seen many of the schools on his lengthy offer list. The three-star lineman made trips to Texas, Texas A&M and Florida during the dead period, and he will visit the West next month. USC, Oregon and Cal are all in the visit plans for Ukponu in the coming weeks.
March 19th
March 23rd
The Georgia commit plans on making a trip to see what the Trojans have to offer. This has to be because of USC’s new defensive line coach Eric Henderson, who has been a fan favorite of multiple recruits. This will also be his first visit to USC so if they want to pry him away from his in-state college commitment, they need to really impress.
The four-star linebacker out of Ohio will also have an active next two months, with four visits in March and two in April. The Trojans are the only team on the west coast getting an unofficial visit from him out of the group. The other teams that Hill will be visiting are Ohio State, Kentucky, Miami, Penn State, and Alabama.
Three-star 2025 OT Maki Stewart (Millikan HS)
Four-star 2025 DE Isaiah Gibson (Warner Robins, Ga.)
Four-star 2025 DE Landon Rink (Cypress, Texas)
Four-star 2025 OLB Marco Jones (Danville, Calif.) *According to On3
Three-star 2025 DT Dilan Battle (Mansfield, Texas) *According to On3
Three-star 2025 RB Karson Cox (Oak Hills HS) *According to On3
Three-star 2025 OT Malachi Goodman (Paramus, NJ) *According to On3
Four-star 2026 S Dominic Kelly (Tampa, Florida)
Four-star 2026 QB Jaden O'Neil (South Jordan, Utah)
Four-star 2026 DT Viliami Moala (South Jordan, Utah)
Five-star 2026 WR Chris Henry (Mater Dei HS)
Three-star 2026 DT Joseph Peko (Oaks Christian HS)
Three-star 2026 USC CB commit Madden Riordan (Sierra Canyon HS)
March 30
While many teams are trying to pry away the number one player in the 2025 class away from USC, it's big that they are his last visit of the cycle. He will visit Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, and Colorado before he comes to USC. While he has been strongly committed to USC since August, the Trojans need to continue to roll out the red carpet for him.
The defensive tackle out of Florida will be extremely busy in March where he plans on visiting SEVEN schools throughout the month and even has one more visit in April. Carter will be visiting Miami, UCF, Penn State, Tennessee, Florida State, and Ohio State before visiting USC and finishing it off with a four-day trip to Colorado. This will be his first visit to USC so it will be important for Shaun Nua and Eric Henderson to impress the four-star.
Tomuhini Topui (Mater Dei, CA)
Chinedu Onyeagoro (King Drew, CA)
Mark Iheanachor (Narbonne, CA)
Christian Jones (Westside, NE)
DeShonne Redeaux (Oaks Christian, CA)
Daylan McCutcheon (Lovejoy, TX)
Willi Wascher (Bellevue, WA)
