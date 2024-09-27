ADVERTISEMENT

Weekend visit preview: USC vs. Wisconsin

Matt Moreno

Matt Moreno

Freshman
Gold Member
Aug 8, 2011
442
1,016
93
SoCal
usc.rivals.com
The Trojans are back at the Coli on Saturday following last week's trip to Michigan. As of now, USC is not expected to have an official visits for Saturday's game against Wisconsin, but there are several notable recruits who are supposed to be in the stands for the first home Big Ten matchup for the Trojans.

Here's a rundown of who is expected on campus when USC hits the field, which includes a pair of 2025 targets who aren't committed to the Trojans.

Commits

The longtime USC quarterback commit makes his latest trip to the West Coast this weekend, and it is always notable anytime the five-star prospect is back in LA. The process continues to trend towards Lewis eventually signing with the Trojans after entertaining other options since giving USC his pledge.

(Source: On3)

The Trojans are in a battle to hand onto the four-star cornerback commit. Lincoln Riley and Doug Belk were in earlier in the month to watch Arnoux with Miami and Colorado among the schools making a push to get him away from USC. Both of those programs are set to host him on visits this fall, so this weekend will be another one to keep things moving in a positive direction for the Trojans.

(Source: On3)
(Source: 247)
(Source: On3)
(Source: On3)
The Trojans are likely going to have to hold off other teams until Lockhart signs, but it remains positive any time he shows up on campus. Georgia and Oregon have been the biggest threats to pull him away with the Bulldogs in pursuit thanks to Donte Williams.

(Source: On3)
(Source: On3)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Matt Moreno

Visitor breakdown: USC vs. Utah State

Replies
12
Views
1K
Trojan Talk
charmac
charmac
Ryan Young

Wisconsin and Nebraska games officially sold out

Replies
3
Views
276
Trojan Talk
charmac
charmac
Matt Moreno

Visit preview/update: Four-star 2026 OL Tommy Tofi has connection to USC

Replies
0
Views
334
Trojan Talk
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno
Jeff McCulloch

Official Visit Weekend No. 2 (June 7-9)

Replies
73
Views
3K
Trojan Talk
Ryan Young
Ryan Young
Matt Moreno

Catching up with 2025 USC CB commit Trestin Castro

Replies
0
Views
567
Trojan Talk
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back