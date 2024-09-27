Weekend visit preview: USC vs. Wisconsin

The Trojans are back at the Coli on Saturday following last week's trip to Michigan. As of now, USC is not expected to have an official visits for Saturday's game against Wisconsin, but there are several notable recruits who are supposed to be in the stands for the first home Big Ten matchup for the Trojans.Here's a rundown of who is expected on campus when USC hits the field, which includes a pair of 2025 targets who aren't committed to the Trojans.The longtime USC quarterback commit makes his latest trip to the West Coast this weekend, and it is always notable anytime the five-star prospect is back in LA. The process continues to trend towards Lewis eventually signing with the Trojans after entertaining other options since giving USC his pledge.(Source: On3)The Trojans are in a battle to hand onto the four-star cornerback commit. Lincoln Riley and Doug Belk were in earlier in the month to watch Arnoux with Miami and Colorado among the schools making a push to get him away from USC. Both of those programs are set to host him on visits this fall, so this weekend will be another one to keep things moving in a positive direction for the Trojans.(Source: On3)(Source: 247)(Source: On3)(Source: On3)The Trojans are likely going to have to hold off other teams until Lockhart signs, but it remains positive any time he shows up on campus. Georgia and Oregon have been the biggest threats to pull him away with the Bulldogs in pursuit thanks to Donte Williams.(Source: On3)(Source: On3)