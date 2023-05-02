Ryan Young
OK, let's get a full rundown of USC official visits here. I understand there may be some reported elsewhere that I don't have yet on here, but I'm wanting to confirm them all myself before I add them on -- which I'll do.
May 18-21
Four-star CB Braylon Conley (Atascocita HS/Humble, Texas)
Four-star Rivals250 WR Bryant Wesco (Midlothian HS/Midlothian, Texas)
Three-star S Myles Davis (Judson HS/Converse, Texas)
Five-star DE (No. 4 overall national prospect) Eddrick Houston (Buford HS/Buford, Ga.)
Four-star Rivals250 RB Christian Clark (Mountain Pointe HS/Phoenix, Ariz.) did not come on his USC OV as scheduled. The Trojans look to be out of it for him.
TrojanSports - Four-star CB Braylon Conley recaps his USC official visit
TrojanSports - USC surges to the top for priority safety Myles Davis after official visit
