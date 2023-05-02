ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting 2023 USC official visits schedule and updates

OK, let's get a full rundown of USC official visits here. I understand there may be some reported elsewhere that I don't have yet on here, but I'm wanting to confirm them all myself before I add them on -- which I'll do.

May 18-21

Four-star CB Braylon Conley (Atascocita HS/Humble, Texas)

usc.rivals.com

TrojanSports - Four-star CB Braylon Conley recaps his USC official visit

Four-star cornerback Braylon Conley recaps his USC official visit this weekend.
usc.rivals.com usc.rivals.com

Four-star Rivals250 WR Bryant Wesco (Midlothian HS/Midlothian, Texas)

Three-star S Myles Davis (Judson HS/Converse, Texas)

usc.rivals.com

TrojanSports - USC surges to the top for priority safety Myles Davis after official visit

In-depth interview with safety Myles Davis, from Texas, after his USC official visit.
usc.rivals.com usc.rivals.com

Five-star DE (No. 4 overall national prospect) Eddrick Houston (Buford HS/Buford, Ga.)

Four-star Rivals250 RB Christian Clark (Mountain Pointe HS/Phoenix, Ariz.) did not come on his USC OV as scheduled. The Trojans look to be out of it for him.
 
Latest posts

