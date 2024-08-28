ADVERTISEMENT

Football Tuesday practice of LSU Week: Video interviews, notes, clips

We just wrapped up interviews with Lincoln Riley, Miller Moss, Ja'Kobi Lane, Duce Robinson, Jonah Monheim and Elijah Paige.

We literally got to watch like 4 mins of stretching and then were sent out, so no action video of any kind today. Nor photos.

Notes and Riley transcript in the works.

One quick one, Riley said they aren't naming permanent season-long captains but rather doing it week by week.

The five for this week are Miller Moss, Kyron Hudson, Jonah Monheim, Akili Arnold and Easton Mascarenas-Arnold.
 
