Full-season defensive snap counts (862 total plays):



*Players who aren't returning in 2025 in italics



LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold 789, LB Mason Cobb 714, S Akili Arnold 697, S Kamari Ramsey 656, CB Jaylin Smith 589, DT Gavin Meyer 453, DE Braylan Shelby 431, DE Jamil Muhammad 414, NK Greedy Vance Jr. 411, DT Devan Thompkins 400, DT Nate Clifton 394, CB Jacobe Covington 385, CB John Humphrey 342, DT Kobe Pepe 265, CB DeCarlos Nicholson 263, DE Kameryn Fountain 249, DE Anthony Lucas 231, S Bryson Shaw 230, S Zion Branch 217, DE Sam Greene 205, LB Eric Gentry 173, CB Prophet Brown 161, DE Solomon Tuliaupupu 155, S Anthony Beavers Jr. 133, DT Elijah Hughes 126, LB Desman Stephens II 1015, DT Jide Abasiri 92, DT Bear Alexander 69, S Christian Pierce 68, CB Marcelles Williams 16, LB Garrison Madden 10, CB Braylon Conley 9, S Marquis Gallegos 9, LB Raesjon Davis 9, DT Ratumana Bulabalavu 1, LB Roman Marchetti 1.



Top-graded defensive players:



1. LB Eric Gentry 84.2

2. CB Jaylin Smith 81.4

3. S Kamari Ramsey 78.2

4. NK Greedy Vance Jr. 77.4

5. DE Kameryn Fountain 72.6

6. DT Gavin Meyer 71.4

7. DT Elijah Hughes 69.8

8. S Christian Pierce 69.8

9. S Zion Branch 69.2

10. DE Sam Greene 67.9

11. DE Jamil Muhammad 67.6

12. CB John Humphrey 66.6

13. DT Nate Clifton 66.2

14. CB Jacobe Covington 65.2

15. DE Anthony Lucas 64.8

16. S Bryson Shaw 64.5

17. DT Kobe Pepe 64.2

18. LB Desman Stephens II 63.4

19. DE Solomon Tuliaupupu 61.9

20. DE Braylan Shelby 61.8

21. CB DeCarlos Nicholson 60.7

22. DT Jide Abasiri 60.6

23. DT Devan Thompkins 59.9

24. LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold 59.4

25. LB Mason Cobb 59.3

26. DT Bear Alexander 57.3

27. S Akili Arnold 56.8

28. S Anthony Beavers 49.4

29. CB Prophet Brown 48.4



Defensive season stat leaders:



Tackles:



1. Mascarenas-Arnold 95

2. Cobb 72

3. A. Arnold 60

4. Ramsey 60

5. Smith 59

--

6. Gentry 33



*That Eric Gentry finished sixth on the team in tackles while playing in 5/13 games is kind of crazy.



The sack totals were bleak: Mascarenas-Arnold 3, Shelby 3, Ramsey 2, Gentry 2, Fountain 2, Thompkins 1.5



TFL leaders: Gentry 6.5, Ramsey 5.5, Mascarenas-Arnold 5.0, Shelby 5.0, Fountain 4.5, Smith 4.0, Greene 3.0, Thompkins 2.5, Cobb 2.5, Meyer 2.0, Clifton 2.0, Branch 2.0, Muhammad 1.5.



Interception leaders: Mascarenas-Arnold 2, Smith 2, Cobb 2, Ramsey 1, Vance 1, Stephens 1, A. Arnold 1, Humphrey 1, Duce Robinson 1.



PFF analytics:



Defensive pressures: Shelby 20, Thompkins 16, Muhammad 15, Fountain 14, Meyer 13, Lucas 12, Mascarenas-Arnold 12, Greene 9, Gentry 7, Clifton 7, Hughes 6, Humphrey 6, Cobb 6, A. Arnold 6, Abasiri 5, Ramsey 5, Stephens 4, Tuliaupupu 3, Alexander 2, Pepe 2, Vance 2, Shaw 2, Branch 2, Covington 1.



Missed tackles: Ramsey 15, Mascarenas-Arnold 15, A. Arnold 12, Cobb 11, Smith 9, Meyer 6, Stephens 3, Shelby 3, Thompkins 3, Brown 3, Muhammad 3, Gentry 2, Pepe 2, Vance 2, Tuliaupupu 2, Branch 2, bunch of others with 1.



Cornerback stats:



Jaylin Smith: 27 completions allowed on 43 targets for 293 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT, 1 PBU

DeCarlos Nicholson: 24 completions allowed on 36 targets for 267 yards, 0 TD, 0 PBU

Jacobe Covington: 18 completions allowed on 28 targets for 240 yards, 2 TDs, 2 PBU

Greedy Vance Jr.: 15 completions allowed on 28 targets for 190 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT, 1 PBU

John Humphrey: 17 completions allowed on 27 targets for 155 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT, 1 PBU

Prophet Brown: 14 receptions on 22 targets for 180 yards, 1 TD, 1 PBU



**PFF has cautioned before that coverage stats for any other positions can be unreliable without fully knowing coverage responsibilities. That said ...



It's notable that they have Mascarenas-Arnold giving up 41 receptions on 44 targets for 414 yards (1 TD, 2 INT, 1 PBU).



If there's anything else you are curious about, let me know!