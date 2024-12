As a disclaimer, there's no guarantee that all these guys are playing in the bowl game or that there aren't others who just didn't walk out before practice today. But here's who walked out for practice:



QB

Jayden Maiava

Jake Jensen



RB

Bryan Jackson

A'Marion Peterson



WRs

Makai Lemon

Ja'Kobi Lane

Kyle Ford

Jay Fair

Jaden Richardson

Josiah Zamora

Xavier Jordan



TE

Lake McRee

Walker Lyons

Walter Matthews



OL

Elijah Paige

Emmanuel Pregnon

Alani Noa

Kilian O'Connor

Tobias Raymond

Micah Banuelos

Justin Tauanuu

Makai Saina



DL

Gavin Meyer

Devan Thompkins

Kobe Pepe

Nate Clifton

Jide Abasiri



DE

Braylan Shelby

Kameryn Fountain

Jamil Muhammad

Lorenzo Cowan



LB

Eric Gentry

Mason Cobb

Easton Mascarenas-Arnold

Desman Stephens II

Elijah Newby

Jadyn Walker

Garrison Madden



CB

Jacobe Covington

John Humphrey

DeCarlos Nicholson

Prophet Brown

Marcelles Williams

Braylon Conley

Isaiah Rubin



S

Kamari Ramsey

Akili Arnold

Anthony Beavers

Bryson Shaw

Christian Pierce

Marquis Gallegos