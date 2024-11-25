Offensive snap counts (65 total plays):



QB Jayden Maiava 65, LT Elijah Paige 65, LG Emmanuel Pregnon 65, C Jonah Monheim 65, RG Alani Noa 65, RT Mason Murphy 65, TE Lake McRee 58, RB Woody Marks 56, WR Kyron Hudson 38, WR Makai Lemon 33, WR Zachariah Branch 32, WR Kyle Ford 31, WR Duce Robinson 22, TE Walker Lyons 18, WR Ja'Kobi Lane 13, RB Quinten Joyner 12, TE Kade Eldridge 11, OT Tobias Raymond 1.



Top-graded offensive players:



1. LG Emmanuel Pregnon 83.9

2. RG Alani Noa 81.2

3. WR Makai Lemon 79.1

4. C Jonah Monheim 78.4

5. LT Elijah Paige 75.9

6. RT Mason Murphy 70.7

7. WR Kyron Hudson 70.3

8. QB Jayden Maiava 66.5

9. RB Woody Marks 65.6

10. TE Lake McRee 64.4



Stats/analytics:



-USC had a season-low 346 offensive yards, marking only the third game all season the Trojans were under 400 -- vs. Michigan (379) and vs. Minnesota (373).

-Jayden Maiava was 19 of 35 passing for 221 yards, 1 TD and 0 INT. This game was mostly a slog for the Trojans, obviously, and Maiava had many of the same struggles getting the downfield passing game going that Miller Moss had this season. On throws of at least 20 air yards, Maiava completed just 2 of 4 for 90 yards while 14 of his 19 completions were inside of 10 yards or behind the line of scrimmage. When under pressures, he was 4 of 9 for 26 yards and his lone TD.

-Left tackle Elijah Paige allowed just 1 pressure (0 sacks) after giving up 0 pressures last week. He also had a season-best 91.6 pass-blocking grade and is really come on strong down the stretch.

-USC gave up a respectable 7 pressures total but 2 sacks -- one blamed on RG Alani Noa and one on TE Walker Lyons. The other pressures were attributed to RT Mason Murphy (3) and TE Lake McRee (1). For the season, Paige still has the most pressures allowed (25) with Murphy now at 24.

-LG Emmanuel Pregnon (88.2) and Noa (84.7) had the best run-blocking grades.

-Woody Marks had 76 rushing yards on 18 carries (which is right at his average the last eight weeks). He caused three missed tackles and had 55 yards after contact. Quinten Joyner had 4 carries for 24 yards but 27 yards after contact, meaning he wasn't given much to work with at all, and he still managed the team's long run of the day at 21 yards.

-Kyron Hudson led USC with 6 catches for 79 yards on a team-high 8 targets. Marks was next with 4 targets (4 catches for 25 yards), Ja'Kobi Lane had 4 (1-4, TD), Lake McRee 3 (2-36), Zachariah Branch 3 (2-13), Makai Lemon 3 (2-69), Quinten Joyner 2 (2-20), Kyle Ford 1, Waker Lyons 1 and Duce Robinson 1 (1-14). Lane had the lone drop.



Defensive snap counts (56 total plays:



CB Jaylin Smith 56, S Kamari Ramsey 55, LB Mason Cobb 53, LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold 53, S Akili Arnold 49, DE Kameryn Fountain 37, NK Greedy Vance Jr. 36, CB Jacobe Covington 32, DT Nate Clifton 30, DT Gavin Meyer 29, DE Jamil Muhammad 27, DE Sam Greene 25, DE Braylan Shelby 23, DT Kobe Pepe 23, CB John Humphrey 19, DT Devan Thompkins 14, DT Elijah Hughes 12, S Zion Branch 11, S Anthony Beavers 9, CB DeCarlos Nicholson 7, S Bryson Shaw 6, DT Jide Abasiri 5, LB Desman Stephens II 3, CB Prophet Brown 1.



That was Thompkins' fewest snaps by far since Week 4 vs. Michigan. I didn't notice if he got hurt at some point -- haven't finished rewatching the game yet.



Top-graded defensive players:



1. DE Kameryn Fountain 85.0

2. DT Gavin Meyer 77.1

3. DE Braylan Shelby 74.5

4. S Akili Arnold 74.4

5. DE Jamil Muhammad 73.6

6. DT Elijah Hughes 73.2

7. NK Greedy Vance Jr. 68.3

8. DE Sam Greene 65.7

9. DT Devan Thompkins 64.9

10. S Kamari Ramsey 64.9



Defensive stats/analytics:



-USC gave up 376 yards.

-Mason Cobb led USC with 7 tackles, while Easton Mascarenas-Arnold had 6 each. EMA, Nate Clifton and Braylan Shelby each had a sack. EMA now has a team-leading 3 sacks, while Shelby is up to 2.

-Jacobe Covington, DeCarlos Nicholson and Kobe Pepe each had a PBU.

-USC had 20 total defensive pressures, led by Kam Fountain (4), Sam Greene (4), Braylan Shelby (3), Devan Thompkins (2), Gavin Meyer (2) and EMA (2).

-Shelby now leads the team with 19 pressures while Fountain is already up to 13 despite not playing much at all the first half of the season.

-Cornerback stats: Jacobe Covington gave up 4 catches on 6 targets for 70 yards, Greedy Vance Jr. gave up 3 catches on 4 targets for 37 yards, DeCarlos Nicholson gave up 1 catch on 2 targets for 2 yards, Jaylin Smith gave up 2 catches on 2 targets for 48 yards, John Humphrey gave up 1 catch on 1 target for 10 yards.



Special teams:



-Punter Eddie Czaplicki averaged 47 yards on his 3 punts, pinning all inside the 20, with a long of 52. More specifically, his punts pinned UCLA at the 7, 9 and 1. For the season, he's averaging 48.8 yards per punt, which is second nationally behind Florida State's Alex Mastromanno (49.06).

-With Michael Lantz's 4 field goals Saturday, he's now 14 of 20 for the season.

-Makai Lemon is now averaging 29.25 yards per kick return after returning 3 for 88 yards with a long of 41 Saturday.



National rankings:



-Scoring: 29.3 PPG (56th)

-Total offense: 429.7 YPG (33rd)

-Rushing offense: 144.27 YPG (84th)

-Passing offense: 285.5 YPG (T-13th)



-Scoring defense: 21.2 PPG (32nd)

-Total defense: 365.7 YPG (65th)

-Rushing defense: 130.09 YPG (43rd)

-Passing defense: 235.6 YPG (93rd)