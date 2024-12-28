Offensive snap counts (74 total plays):



QB Jayden Maiava 74, LG Emmanuel Pregnon 74, C Kilian O'Connor 74, RG Alani Noa 74, RT Tobias Raymond 74, LT Justin Tauanuu 69, WR Ja'Kobi Lane 69, TE Lake McRee 67, WR Makai Lemon 64, WR Kyle Ford 57, RB Bryan Jackson 37, RB A'Marion Peterson 36, TE Walker Lyons 24, WR Jay Fair 10, WR Jaden Richardson 6, LT Elijah Paige 5



Top-graded USC offensive players:



1. RG Alani Noa 74.2

2. WR Ja'Kobi Lane 73.8

3. WR Makai Lemon 73.3

4. RB Bryan Jackson 69.0

5. C Kilian O'Connor 67.5

6. RB A'Marion Peterson 65.8

7. LG Emmanuel Pregnon 65.8

8. WR Kyle Ford 64.2

9. QB Jayden Maiava 63.9

10. WR Jay Fair 57.1



Offensive stats and analytics:



-USC had three backup linemen playing their first truly significant snaps as RT Tobias Raymond and C Kilian O'Connor made their first starts and LT Justin Tauanuu got thrust into action after just a few plays when Elijah Paige was injured (he was in a walking boot after the game).



Here's how the linemen fared:



LT Justin Tauanuu: 2 pressures, 0 sacks, 0 penalties, 55.5 PFF grade, 44.5 pass-blocking grade, 58.7 run-blocking

LG Emmanuel Pregnon: 0 pressures, 0 penalties, 65.8 PFF grade, 77. pass-blocking, 62.8 run-blocking

C Kilian O'Connor: 1 pressure (1 QB hit), 0 sacks, 0 penalties, 67.5 PFF grade, 66.7 pass-blocking, 65.5 run-blocking

RG Alani Noa: 1 pressure, 0 sacks, 0 penalties, 74.2 PFF grade, 56.9 pass-blocking, 78.7 run-blocking

RT Tobias Raymond: 3 pressures, 0 sacks, 0 penalties, 54.8 PFF grade, 38.0 pass-blocking, 61.0 run-blocking



-QB Jayden Maiava was all over the place, completing 22 of 39 passes for 295 yards, 4 TDs and 3 INTs -- season-highs for both TDs and INTs. Looking at the advanced stats, he was just 1 of 8 for 28 yards and 2 INTs on passes that traveled at least 20 air yards. From 0-19 yards, he was 14 of 20 for 203 yards, 3 TDs and 0 INT. He did not fare well under pressure, completing just 4 of 11 passes for 80 yards and an INT in such situations. PFF credited him with zero "big-time throws" -- which it defines as a pass with excellent ball location and timing, generally thrown further down the field and/or into a tighter window.



-USC had no dropped passes. Here was the target distribution:



Makai Lemon: 10 (6 catches for 99 yards)

Ja'Kobi Lane: 9 (7 catches for 127 yards, 3 TDs)

Kyle Ford: 9 (6 catches for 59 yards, TD)

A'Marion Peterson: 3 (2 catches for 13 yards)

Lake McRee: 3 (0 catches)

Jay Fair: 1 (0 catches)



Lane had 80 yards after the catch (11.4 per reception). Lemon had the deepest average depth of target (15.2 yards).



-Bryan Jackson (16 carries for 66 yards, TD) had 44 yards after contact and created 1 missed tackle. A'Marion Peterson (12 carries for 43 yards) had 26 yards after contact and 1 missed tackle created. Peterson had a long run of 14 yards while Jackson's longest was 12.



Defensive snap counts (73 total plays):



S Kamari Ramsey 73, CB Jacobe Covington 68, S Akili Arnold 66, DE Kameryn Fountain 54, CB John Humphrey 53, DE Braylan Shelby 48, LB Mason Cobb 44, DE Jamil Muhammad 44, LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold 43, DT Gavin Meyer 40, DT Devan Thompkins 39, LB Eric Gentry 30, LB Desman Stephens II 29, S Bryson Shaw 27, DT Nate Clifton 27, CB DeCarlos Nicholson 25, NT Kobe Pepe 24, DT Jide Abasiri 20, S Christian Pierce 17, NK Anthony Beavers 17, DB Prophet Brown 15



Top-graded defensive players:



1. LB Eric Gentry 77.3

2. S Kamari Ramsey 75.0

3. LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold 73.8

4. CB DeCarlos Nicholson 67.8

5. DB Anthony Beavers 66.8

6. CB Jacobe Covington 66.1

7. S Christian Pierce 65.3

8. DT Gavin Meyer 64.9

9. CB John Humphrey 62.3

10. DT Devan Thompkins 61.6



Defensive stats and analytics:



-USC created 12 pressures, led by Devan Thompkins (3), Braylan Shelby (2) and John Humphrey (2). Shelby had the lone sack -- his 3rd, which ties him for the team lead with Easton Mascarenas-Arnold.

-USC had 10 missed tackles, with Kamari Ramsey (2), Mason Cobb (2) and Akili Arnold (2) having the most.



-Here were the cornerback coverage stats:



John Humphrey: 7 targets, 4 receptions allowed for 37 yards, 1 penalty

DeCarlos Nicholson: 4 targets, 1 reception allowed for 40 yards

Prophet Brown: 3 targets, 2 receptions allowed for 23 yards

Jacobe Covington: 3 targets, 1 reception allowed for 5 yards, 1 TD, 1 penalty



If there's anything else you want to see, let me know!