Everyone in italics is not returning next season. I have a larger piece coming on the state of each position group entering the two big visitor weekends ahead, but this will give you some perspective of how much they have to replace.



I'll do defense in a separate thread.



OFFENSE



Total offensive snap counts (924 total snaps):



LG Emmanuel Pregnon 882, RG Alani Noa 842, RT Mason Murphy 817, C Jonah Monheim 807, LT Elijah Paige 783, QB Miller Moss 605, RB Woody Marks 599, WR Kyron Hudson 544, TE Lake McRee 525, WR Zachariah Branch 490, WR Ja'Kobi Lane 483, WR Makai Lemon 410, WR Kyle Ford 355, WR Duce Robinson 332, QB Jayden Maiava 316, TE Kade Eldridge 234, RB Quinten Joyner 210, TE Walker Lyons 183, RT Tobias Raymond 158, C Kilian O'Connor 107, RG Amos Talalele 92, WR Jay Fair 89, LT Justin Tauanuu 85, RB Bryan Jackson 76, RB A'Marion Peterson 47, OL Micah Banuelos 21, RG Gino Quinones 21, WR Jaden Richardson 16, WR Charles Ross 14, WR Josiah Zamora 10, OL Kaylon Miller 6, QB Jake Jensen 3, TE Joey Olsen 1, OL Jack Susnjar 1. (USC does not list Olsen as having played any games, so PFF probably misassigned that snap.)



Top-graded offensive players (min. 50 snaps):



1. WR Makai Lemon 83.4

2. RB Woody Marks 81.3

3. QB Jayden Maiava 80.1

4. QB Miller Moss 79.2

5. RB Quinten Joyner 78.1

6. WR Duce Robinson 74.3

7. LG Emmanuel Pregnon 71.8

8. RB Bryan Jackson 71.2

9. WR Ja'Kobi Lane 70.5

10. C Jonah Monheim 70.2

11. WR Kyron Hudson 68.2

12. LT Elijah Paige 67.7

13. WR Zachariah Branch 67.2

14. WR Jay Fair 64.2

15. WR Kyle Ford 64.1



Quarterback comparison:



Overall stats:



Jayden Maiava (4 starts): 101/169 (59.76%) for 1,201 yards (171.57 per game), 11 TDs, 6 INTs

Miller Moss (9 starts): 233/362 (64.36%) for 2,555 yards (283.89 per game), 18 TDs, 9 INTs



PFF analytics:



Passes of 20+ air yards ...



-Maiava: 12/33 (36.4%) for 382 yards, 1 TDs, 3 INTs

-Moss: 17/39 (43.6%) for 439 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs



Passes of 10-19 air yards ...



-Maiava: 16/26 (61.5%) for 249 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs (**Notable how few passes Maiava threw in this range)

-Moss: 51/96 (53.1%) for 867 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs



When under pressure ...



-Maiava: 21/50 (42.0%) for 333 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs, 5 sacks, 4 passes batted at line

-Moss: 50/95 (52.6%) for 641 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs, 9 sacks, 5 passes battled at line



When kept clean ...



-Maiava: 80/119 (67.2%) for 868 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs, 4 passes batted at line

-Moss: 183/269 (68.0%) for 1,907 yards, 14 TDs, 4 INTs, 8 passes batted at line



Misc. ...

*PFF's big-time throws are passes "with excellent ball location and timing, generally thrown further down the field and/or into a tighter window"



-Maiava: 7 "turnover-worthy plays", 8 "big-time throws", average depth of target 9.3 yards

-Moss: 11 "turnover-worthy plays", 13 "big-time throws", average depth of target 7.6 yards



Offensive line analytics:



Here are the final pass protection stats and isolated pass-blocking grades (in parenthesis) for the season:



LG Emmanuel Pregnon (73.3): 14 pressures (0 sacks, 4 QB hits)

C Jonah Monheim (67.7): 14 pressures (0 sacks, 2 hits)

LT Elijah Paige (63.2): 29 pressures (2 sacks, 8 hits)

RT Mason Murphy (55.4): 27 pressures (3 sacks, 11 hits)

RG Alani Noa (48.1): 17 pressures (2 sacks, 1 hit)

--

C Kilian O'Connor (67.8 in 56 pass-blocking snaps): 1 pressure (0 sacks, 1 hit)

LT Justin Tauanuu (40.5 in 46 pass-blocking snaps): 3 pressures (0 sacks, 0 hits)

RG Amos Talalele (29.6 in 58 pass-blocking snaps): 2 pressures (0 sacks, 1 hit)

RT Tobias Raymond (19.3 in 95 pass-blocking snaps): 7 pressures (0 sacks, 1 hit)



Penalties drawn: Murphy 10, Paige 3, Noa 3, Monheim 2, Pregnon 1, Raymond 1



Run-blocking grades: Monheim 70.1, Paige 70.0, Pregnon 68.8, Murphy 63.9, Noa 63.0



Wide receiver/tight end stats and analytics:



Season leaders:



Makai Lemon: 52 receptions for 764 yards, 3 TDs

Ja'Kobi Lane: 43 receptions for 525 yards, 12 TDs

Zachariah Branch: 47 receptions for 503 yards, 1 TD

Kyron Hudson: 38 receptions for 462 yards, 3 TDs

Duce Robinson: 23 receptions for 396 yards, 5 TDs

Kyle Ford: 26 receptions for 317 yards, 3 TDs

Lake McRee: 24 receptions for 245 yards, 0 TD

Jay Fair: 8 receptions for 78 yards, 1 TD

Walker Lyons: 6 receptions for 36 yards, 0 TD

Kade Eldridge: 3 receptions for 19 yards, 0 TD

Jaden Richardson: 1 reception for 19 yards, 0 TD

Charles Ross: 1 reception for 11 yards, 0 TD



Completion percentage by target (min. 10 targets)



Lemon: 77.6% (52 catches on 67 targets)

Fair: 72.7% (8-11)

McRee: 70.6% (24-34)

Ford: 66.7% (26-39)

Branch: 64.4% (47-73)

Lane: 64.2% (43-67)

Hudson: 59.4% (38-64)

Robinson: 50.0% (23-46)



Drops: Lane 4, Branch 3, no one else with more than 1.



Average depth of target: Robinson 16.3 yards, Hudson 12.0, Lane 11.6, Lemon 10.1, Fair 9.5, Ford 7.8, McRee 6.7, Branch 6.6



Yards after catch (per reception): Branch 8.3, Lyons 7.3, Lemon 7.3, Ford 6.2, McRee 4.4, Robinson 3.9, Lane 3.0, Hudson 2.7



Running back stats and metrics:



Final stats:



Woody Marks: 198 carries for 1,133 yards, 5.7 YPC, 9 TDs (47 catches for 321 yards)

Quinten Joyner: 63 carries for 478 yards, 7.6 YPC, 3 TDs (12 catches for 89 yards)

Bryan Jackson: 36 carries for 188 yards, 5.2 YPC, 1 TD (1 catch for 0 yards)

A'Marion Peterson: 16 carries for 65 yards, 4.1 YPC, 1 TD (2 catches for 13 yards)



Yards after contact (per attempt): Joyner 4.5, Marks 3.04, Jackson 2.89, Peterson 2.56



Missed tackles created: Marks 34, Joyner 23, Jackson 4, Peterson 1