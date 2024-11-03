Offensive snap counts (81 total plays):



QB Miller Moss 81, LT Elijah Paige 81, LG Emmanuel Pregnon 81, C Jonah Monheim 81, RG Alani Noa 81, RT Mason Murphy 81, RB Woody Marks 69, WR Zachariah Branch 62, TE Lake McRee 61, WR Kyron Hudson 55, WR Ja'Kobi Lane 39, WR Makai Lemon 39, WR Duce Robinson 27, WR Kyle Ford 27, TE Walker Lyons 12, RB Quinten Joyner 11, TE Kade Eldridge 3.



Top-graded offensive players:



1. WR Zachariah Branch 71.1

2. RB Woody Marks 66.9

3. C Jonah Monheim 66.9

4. LT Elijah Paige 65.6

5. WR Makai Lemon 65.4

6. RB Quinten Joyner 65.1

7. WR Ja'Kobi Lane 64.2

8. LG Emmanuel Pregnon 63.3

9. TE Walker Lyons 60.3

10. RG Alani Noa 57.1



Offensive stats and analytics:



-Miller Moss was 30 of 50 for 293 yards, 2 TDs and a career-worst 3 INTs. Yes, one of those was a no-risk end-of-half heave and one went off Kyle Ford's fingers (but was off the mark). That said, he also could have had 4 INTs if the Washington defensive linemen held onto the ball thrown at his chest. Here's what Lincoln Riley said about Moss' performance:



"I thought he played pretty well in the first half, honestly. I know he ended up with two interceptions -- one's on a Hail Mary play and another is on a perfectly-thrown ball that gets just, you know, volleyball-tipped up in the air. So I thought he was pretty good in the first half," Riley said. "I thought he had a couple of loose decisions in the second half -- the third down one was the big one obviously that hurt us. I thought he made a lot of plays with his feet, some really nice escape, scramble plays in the pocket. I thought he played good. Obviously, the quarterback position is defined by making big plays, which he made a lot of 'em. I thought he gave our guys chances to make a few more plays that we need to make. But obviously we can't turn the ball over, and that was the biggest thing."



-Moss was again not very successful throwing downfield as he finished just 2 of 6 for 58 yards, 1 TD (the fourth down dart to Makai Lemon) and 1 INT. Of his 50 passing attempts, 24 came within 10 yards or behind the line of scrimmage. He had an average depth of target of 9.4 yards.



-USC's only allowed 7 pressures and 0 sacks -- a strong performance overall. Give Josh Henson credit for the improvement of that unit over the course of the season. Elijah Paige had 2 pressures, Emmanuel Pregnon had 2 and the other starters gave up 1 each. Mason Murphy was flagged for 4 penalties, though.



-Zachariah Branch had a career-high 102 receiving yards on 6 catches (previous career-high was 98 yards on 6 catches at Michigan).



-Makai Lemon was the most-targeted wideout with 9 targets (8 receptions for 70 yards). Branch hauled in 6 of his 8 targets, Woody Marks caught all 7 of his targets for 26 yards, Kyron Hudson caught 1 of his 5 targets for 19 yards (but it was a helluva grab), Duce Robinson caught 1 of his 5 targets for 5 yards, Ja'Kobi Lane caught 3 of his 5 targets for 47 yards, Lake McRee caught 3 of his 4 targets for 15 yards and Kyle Ford caught 1 of 2 targets for a 9-yard TD.



-Lemon leads USC with 448 receiving yards (33 catches, 3 TDs) and Branch is close behind with 404 yards (35 catches, 0 TDs) followed by Lane (32-368-5) and Hudson (27-322-2).



-Again, Robinson was minimally involved. He was only on the field for 10 passing plays.



-Woody Marks rushed a season-high 22 times for 123 yards and 1 TD and he's up to 878 rushing yards (5.7 YPC) and 9 TDs while averaging 97.6 rushing yards per game. He had 47 yards after contact Saturday. Quinten Joyner had 24 yards after contact on just 6 carries (for 38 yards).