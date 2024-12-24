ADVERTISEMENT

Football How USC's transfer departures from last year fared in 2024 at their new schools

Ryan Young

Ryan Young

Moderator
Moderator
Jun 27, 2018
37,019
63,066
113
Here's a look at how the transfers USC lost last year performed for their new schools this season:

RB Raleek Brown (Arizona State)
-Played just 27 snaps over 2 games, had 9 carries for 42 yards and 3 catches for 6 yards

S Xamarion Gordon (Coastal Carolina)
-Played 314 defensive snaps and 143 special teams snaps, had 36 tackles, a pick-6 INT and 2 PBUs

RB Darwin Barlow (North Carolina)
-Played just 9 offensive snaps and 36 on special teams, had 4 carries for 25 yards and 2 catches for 22 yards

TE Jude Wolfe (San Diego State)
-Played 421 offensive snaps and 14 on special teams, had 18 catches for 161 yards and 2 TDs

LB Chris Thompson Jr. (Tulsa)
-Played 416 defensive snaps and 142 on special teams, had 49 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FF and 1 FR

DT De'jon Benton (New Mexico)
-Did not play

WR Michael Jackson III (Georgia)
-Played just 7 offensive snaps and 20 on special teams, had 1 catch for 10 yards, back in transfer portal

CB Fabian Ross (Hawaii)
-Did not play

OL Andrew Milek
-Not clear if he ever landed anywhere

WR Mario Williams (Tulane)
-Played 521 snaps, had 60 catches for 1,031 yards and 6 TDs

OL Michael Tarquin (Oklahoma)
-Played 498 offensive snaps and 29 on special teams, started 8 games between LT and RT, allowed just 13 pressures and 2 sacks

QB Malachi Nelson (Boise State)
-Played in 3 games, completing 12 of 17 passes for 128 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, back in the transfer portal

CB Domani Jackson (Alabama)
-Started all 12 games, playing 650 defensive snaps and 39 on special teams, had 48 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 INT, 7 PBU and 1 FF

LB Tackett Curtis (Wisconsin)
-Played 183 defensive snaps and 66 on special teams, had 27 tackles, 2 TFL and 2 PBU

DE Korey Foreman (Fresno State)
-Played 320 defensive snaps, had 25 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 PBU and 3 FF

WR Dorian Singer (Utah)
-Played 677 offensive snaps and 33 on special teams, had 53 catches for 702 yards and 1 TD, returned 8 punts for 45 yards

OL Andres Dewerk (App State)
-Played 3 offensive snaps and 46 on special teams

EDGE Romello Height (Georgia Tech)
-Played 485 defensive snaps and 64 on special teams, had 34 tackles, 7 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 INT and 2 FF, back in the transfer portal

C Jason Zandamela (Florida)
-Did not play

DB Tre'Quon Fegans (UCF)
-Played 30 defensive snaps and 20 on special teams, had 2 tackles

DT Isaiah Raikes (Auburn)
-Played 319 defensive snaps and 44 on special teams, had 15 tackles and 2 TFL

DT Stanley Ta'ufo'ou (Arizona)
-Played 415 defensive snaps and 29 on special teams, had 32 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks and 1 FF

OL Cooper Lovelace (Northwestern)
-Played 566 offensive snaps and 45 on special teams, starting at left guard, allowed 18 pressures and 2 sacks

DL Deijon Laffitte (Fresno State)
-Played 43 defensive snaps, had 1 tackle

CB Ceyair Wright (Nebraska)
-Played 471 defensive snaps and 93 on special teams, had 35 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 INTs (including a pick-6 vs. USC), 5 PBU and 1 FF
 
  • Like
Reactions: having, USC72GRAD and Kylerkeener
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ryan Young

Football Final stats from loss to Notre Dame

Replies
20
Views
664
Trojan Talk
AlpineTrojan1
A
Ryan Young

Recruiting Bios for all of USC's signees

Replies
6
Views
579
Trojan Talk
charmac
charmac
Ryan Young

Football PFF grades, snap counts and stats from USC's win over UCLA

Replies
11
Views
984
Trojan Talk
AlpineTrojan1
A
Ryan Young

Football Where USC's true freshmen stand re: redshirt limits

Replies
12
Views
3K
Trojan Talk
Ryan Young
Ryan Young
Ryan Young

Football PFF grades, snap counts, stats from USC-Notre Dame

Replies
2
Views
836
Trojan Talk
Ryan Young
Ryan Young
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back