Here's a look at how the transfers USC lost last year performed for their new schools this season:



RB Raleek Brown (Arizona State)

-Played just 27 snaps over 2 games, had 9 carries for 42 yards and 3 catches for 6 yards



S Xamarion Gordon (Coastal Carolina)

-Played 314 defensive snaps and 143 special teams snaps, had 36 tackles, a pick-6 INT and 2 PBUs



RB Darwin Barlow (North Carolina)

-Played just 9 offensive snaps and 36 on special teams, had 4 carries for 25 yards and 2 catches for 22 yards



TE Jude Wolfe (San Diego State)

-Played 421 offensive snaps and 14 on special teams, had 18 catches for 161 yards and 2 TDs



LB Chris Thompson Jr. (Tulsa)

-Played 416 defensive snaps and 142 on special teams, had 49 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FF and 1 FR



DT De'jon Benton (New Mexico)

-Did not play



WR Michael Jackson III (Georgia)

-Played just 7 offensive snaps and 20 on special teams, had 1 catch for 10 yards, back in transfer portal



CB Fabian Ross (Hawaii)

-Did not play



OL Andrew Milek

-Not clear if he ever landed anywhere



WR Mario Williams (Tulane)

-Played 521 snaps, had 60 catches for 1,031 yards and 6 TDs



OL Michael Tarquin (Oklahoma)

-Played 498 offensive snaps and 29 on special teams, started 8 games between LT and RT, allowed just 13 pressures and 2 sacks



QB Malachi Nelson (Boise State)

-Played in 3 games, completing 12 of 17 passes for 128 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, back in the transfer portal



CB Domani Jackson (Alabama)

-Started all 12 games, playing 650 defensive snaps and 39 on special teams, had 48 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 INT, 7 PBU and 1 FF



LB Tackett Curtis (Wisconsin)

-Played 183 defensive snaps and 66 on special teams, had 27 tackles, 2 TFL and 2 PBU



DE Korey Foreman (Fresno State)

-Played 320 defensive snaps, had 25 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 PBU and 3 FF



WR Dorian Singer (Utah)

-Played 677 offensive snaps and 33 on special teams, had 53 catches for 702 yards and 1 TD, returned 8 punts for 45 yards



OL Andres Dewerk (App State)

-Played 3 offensive snaps and 46 on special teams



EDGE Romello Height (Georgia Tech)

-Played 485 defensive snaps and 64 on special teams, had 34 tackles, 7 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 INT and 2 FF, back in the transfer portal



C Jason Zandamela (Florida)

-Did not play



DB Tre'Quon Fegans (UCF)

-Played 30 defensive snaps and 20 on special teams, had 2 tackles



DT Isaiah Raikes (Auburn)

-Played 319 defensive snaps and 44 on special teams, had 15 tackles and 2 TFL



DT Stanley Ta'ufo'ou (Arizona)

-Played 415 defensive snaps and 29 on special teams, had 32 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks and 1 FF



OL Cooper Lovelace (Northwestern)

-Played 566 offensive snaps and 45 on special teams, starting at left guard, allowed 18 pressures and 2 sacks



DL Deijon Laffitte (Fresno State)

-Played 43 defensive snaps, had 1 tackle



CB Ceyair Wright (Nebraska)

-Played 471 defensive snaps and 93 on special teams, had 35 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 INTs (including a pick-6 vs. USC), 5 PBU and 1 FF