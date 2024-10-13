Offensive snap counts (60 total plays):



QB Miller Moss 60, LT Elijah Paige 60, LG Emmanuel Pregnon 60, C Jonah Monheim 60, RG Alani Noa 60, RT Mason Murphy 60, RB Woody Marks 50, WR Ja'Kobi Lane 41, WR Kyron Hudson 36, WR Makai Lemon 35, WR Duce Robinson 34, TE Kade Eldridge 31, WR Zachariah Branch 25, WR Kyle Ford 19, TE Walker Lyons 14, RB Quinten Joyner 10, WR Jay Fair 4, RB Bryan Jackson 1.



Top-graded USC offensive players:



1. WR Makai Lemon, 78.5

2. WR Duce Robinson, 70.8

3. RB Woody Marks, 70.7

4. WR Kyron Hudson, 69.5

5. RB Quinten Joyner, 66.0

6. RT Mason Murphy, 65.5

7. WR Ja'Kobi Lane, 63.6

8. LG Emmanuel Pregnon, 62.3

8. C Jonah Monheim, 62.3

10. QB Miller Moss, 59.5



Offensive stats:



-USC allowed 10 pressures: Elijah Paige 4, Jonah Monheim 3, Alani Noa 2, Mason Murphy 1 (sack)

-Emmanuel Pregnon had the highest pass-blocking grade (83.2) while Murphy had a 79.0 (his second-best of the season). No Trojans had a great run-blocking grade (Monheim was tops with 62.9) ... despite rushing for 189 yards and the RBs averaging 8.4 yards per carry. So, again, I don't always understand these grades.

-Once again, USC had almost no downfield passing attack. Miller Moss was just 1 for 4 for 25 yards on passes thrown 20+ yard downfield. This is a weekly thing now.

-Moss was under pressure on 12 of his 35 dropbacks and Penn State blitzed 9 times.

-Moss finished 20 of 34 for 220 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

-With 111 yards, Woody Marks notched his fourth 100-yard rushing game in six tries this season after having only two career 100-yard rushing games in four seasons at Mississippi State. With 579 rushing yards this season, he is just 3 short of matching his career-high from 2022.

-Marks averaged just 1.9 yards after contact per carry and forced 3 missed tackles.

-Marks extended his streak of consecutive games with a catch for 51, which is the longest active streak in college football.

-Quinten Joyner's 75-yard touchdown run was the longest by a Trojans since Ronald Jones II had an 86-yard touchdown run at Washington State in 2017.

-Makai Lemon was the most targeted USC WR with 9 (catching 6 for 73 yards to lead the team). Kyron Hudson had 5 targets while Ja'Kobi Lane, Duce Robinson and Zachariah Branch all had 4 each. Lemon averaged a team-best 6.8 yards after the catch.

-After playing primarily in the slot the last two games, Robinson played just 9 snaps in the slot and 17 out wide.

-With 2 catches for 6 yards, Branch has now been held to 10 or fewer receiving yards in two straight games.

-There were no WR drops.



Defensive stuff coming ...