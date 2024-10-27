Offensive snap counts (52 total snaps):



QB Miller Moss 46, LT Elijah Paige 46, C Jonah Monheim 46, RG Alani Noa 46, RT Mason Murphy 46, LG Emmanuel Pregnon 42, RB Woody Marks 33, WR Zachariah Branch 27, TE Lake McRee 27, WR Duce Robinson 26, WR Ja'Kobi Lane 25, WR Kyron Hudson 24, WR Kyle Ford 23, WR Makai Lemon 20, RB Quinten Joyner 16, WR Jay Fair 14, TE Kade Eldridge 12, RT Tobias Raymond 10, TE Walker Lyons 8, LT Justin Tauanuu 6, RG Kaylon Miller 6, LG Amos Talalele 6, C Kilian O'Connor 6, QB Jayden Maiava 6, RB Bryan Jackson 2, WR Josiah Zamora 2, RB A'Marion Peterson 1.



Highest-graded offensive players:



1. WR Makai Lemon 89.9

2. LG Emmanuel Pregnon 82.2

3. RT Mason Murphy 79.3

4. LT Elijah Paige 75.3

5. QB Miller Moss 71.9

6. C Jonah Monheim 71.2

7. RB Woody Marks 70.8

8. RG Alani Noa 68.9

9. WR Jay Fair 68.4

10. TE Walker Lyons 68.2



Stats and notes:



-Miller Moss attempted only one pass of more than 20 yards in the air (an incompletion), taking this season-long trend to another level. He attempted only 7 passes of at least 10 air yards while 11 of his passes were behind the line of scrimmage.

-USC allowed only 5 pressures -- Jonah Monheim 2, Alani Noa 2, Elijah Paige 1 -- and no sacks.

-Woody Marks rushed for 94 yards, but averaged only 2.47 yards after contact per attempt while creating 3 missed tackles. Quinten Joyner got just 3 carries (for 14 yards) and averaged 3.67 yards after contact per attempt.

-Makai Lemon led the Trojans in passing targets with 6 (4 catches for 134 yards), followed by 5 for Marks (5 catches for 48 yards), 5 for Kyle Ford (4 catches for 44 yards), 3 for Ja'Kobi Lane (2 catches for 18 yards), 2 for Zachariah Branch (2 catches for 26 yards) and 1 each for Duce Robinson, Quinten Joyner, Kyron Hudson, Lake McRee and Jay Fair. Lemon had the only dropped pass.

-Robinson was only on the field or 9 passing snaps



Defensive data coming ...