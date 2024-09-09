Reminder, these change during the week upon further assessment by PFF analysts.



But I'll make a point to get the first batch of numbers to you on Sundays and then come back with my fuller report and breakdown.



Offensive snap counts (79 total plays): LT Elijah Paige 58, LG Emmanuel Pregnon 58, RG Alani Noa 58, RT Mason Murphy 58, QB Miller Moss 58, C Jonah Monheim 47, TE Lake McRee 45, WR Ja'Kobi Lane 35, TE Kade Eldridge 34, RB Woody Maks 33, WR Makai Lemon 31, WR Duce Robinson 29, WR Zachariah Branch 27, WR Kyron Hudson 27, WR Kyle Ford 25, C Kilian O'Connor 22, RG Amos Talalele 21, RT Tobias Raymond 21, LT Micah Banuelos 21, RB Quinten Joyner 21, LG/C Gino Quinones 21, QB Jayden Maiava 19, TE Walker Lyons 18, RB Bryan Jackson 17, WR Jay Fair 15, WR Charles Ross 11, LT Justin Tauanuu 10, WR Jaden Richardson 10, RB A'Marion Peterson 9, WR Josiah Zamora 8, QB Jake Jensen 2.



Top 10 graded players on offense (minimum 15 snaps)



1. RB Woody Marks 86.4

2. RB Quinten Joyner 80.0

3. WR Kyle Ford 77.4

4. QB Miller Moss 75.9

6. LT Elijah Paige 73.6

7. LG Emmanuel Pregnon 72.8

8. QB Jayden Maiava 71.5

9. RB Bryan Jackson 71.0

10. WR Makai Lemon 68.4



Defensive snap counts (52 total plays): LB Eric Gentry 36, LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold 36, S Akili Arnold 36, S Kamari Ramsey 33, NK Greedy Vance Jr. 33, CB Jacobe Covington 32, CB John Humphrey 28, DE Anthony Lucas 23, NK Prophet Brown 22, DT Bear Alexander 20, DT Nate Clifton 20, DE Jamil Muhammad 19, DE Braylan Shelby 18, DT Gavin Meyer 17, CB Marcelles Williams 16, DE Sam Greene 16, CB DeCarlos Nicholson 16, DE Solomon Tuliaupupu 16, DT Kobe Pepe 14, DE Kameryn Fountain 12, DT Jide Abasiri 12, S Zion Branch 12, LB Desman Stephens 11, DT Elijah Hughes 11, S Christian Pierce 11, CB Braylon Conley 9, S Marquis Gallegos 9, DT Devan Thompkins 9, LB Garrison Madden 9, S Anthony Beavers Jr. 7, LB Raesjon Davis 5, S Bryson Shaw 3, DT Ratumana Bulabalavu.



Top 10 graded players on defense (minimum 10 snaps)



1. DE Kameryn Fountain 84.3

2. DT Jide Abasiri 76.2

3. DT Gavin Meyer 73.2

4. CB John Humphrey 71.7

5. DE Solomon Tuliaupupu 69.8

6. CB Marcelles Williams 69.4

7. S Zion Branch 68.8

8. DE Anthony Lucas 68.7

9. DE Sam Greene 67.9

10. NK Greedy Vance Jr. 66.4