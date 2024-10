This was requested earlier. Here is a look at how much each of USC's true freshmen have played and where they stand with the four-game redshirt rule ...



CAN'T REDSHIRT NOW

LB Desman Stephens II (7 games ... 83 snaps) **USC lists him as playing in 5 games, PFF says 7

RB Bryan Jackson (7 games ... 72 snaps) **USC lists him as playing in 6 games, PFF says 7

TE Walker Lyons (5 games ... 90 snaps) **USC lists him as playing in 4 games, PFF says 5 (this could be moot after this week)



UNLIKELY TO REDSHIRT BUT STILL CAN

DT Jide Abasiri (4 games ... 36 snaps)



TOUGH CALLS

LB Elijah Newby (4 games ... 32 snaps) ... Has taken on a steady role on special teams the last four games

DE Kameryn Fountain (2 games ... 21 snaps) ... We'll see how his role grows in coming weeks, if at all. If not, then he can redshirt.



SURELY REDSHIRTING

CB Marcelles Williams (1 game ... 21 snaps)

CB Braylon Conley (1 games ... 10 snaps)

OL Justin Tauanuu (1 game ... 10 snaps)

S Marquis Gallegos (1 game ... 1 snaps)

TE Joey Olsen (1 game ... 1 snap) **USC lists him as playing in 0 games, PFF says 1

DE Ratumana Bulabalavu (1 game ... 1 snap)

WR Xavier Jordan (0 games)

S Jarvis Boatwright (0 games)

DT Carlon Jones (0 games)

LB Lorenzo Cowan (0 games)

OL Kalolo Ta'aga (0 games)

OL Hayden Treter (0 games)

OL Makai Saina (0 games)

LB Jadyn Walker (0 games)

TE Walter Matthews (0 games)

CB Isaiah Rubin (0 games)