Football Initial PFF grades, snap counts, stats from USC-Minnesota

Ryan Young

Moderator
Jun 27, 2018
Offensive snap counts (66 total snaps):

QB Miller Moss 66, LT Elijah Paige 66, LG Emmanuel Pregnon 66, C Jonah Monheim 66, RG Alani Noa 66, RT Mason Murphy 66, RB Woody Marks 57, WR Kyron Hudson 56, WR Ja'Kobi Lane 42, WR Makai Lemon 35, WR Zachariah Branch 31, WR Duce Robinson 30, TE Kade Eldridge 30, WR Kyle Ford 20, TE Walker Lyons 18, RB Quinten Joyner 8, TE Joey Olsen 1, RB Ryan Jackson 1, OT Tobias Raymond 1.

Top offensive grades (min. 10 snaps)

1. RB Woody Marks 79.2
2. C Jonah Monheim 72.0
3. WR Duce Robinson 68.1
4. RG Alani Noa 64.3
5. WR Kyron Hudson 63.6
6. WR Kyle Ford 62.7
7. LT Elijah Paige 58.5
8. WR Makai Lemon 58.3
9. WR Ja'Kobi Lane 56.5
10. QB Miller Moss 55.5

Offensive stats of note ...

-Woody Marks rushed for a career-high 134 yards, which is his third 100-yard rushing performance in five games. With 468 rushing yards, he's already just 114 away from matching his career-high set in 2022. He had 62 rushing yards after contact Saturday and created 4 missed tackles.
-Quinten Joyner had 44 yards on just 4 carries but didn't touch the ball again after his second-quarter fumble. He averaged 5.25 yards after contact per touch (better than Marks' 3.10). That fumble is likely going to continue to be held against him even though he's now averaging 7.9 YPC.
-Miller Moss was 0-2 on pass attempts of at least 20 yards, with the game-ending interception. Per PFF, he was only under pressure on 8 of his 39 drop-backs, which seems counter to the eye test and more in line with Lincoln Riley's assessment of the OL. Moss finished 23-of-38 passing for 200 yards, 1 TD and 2 INTs. It was his lowest passing output as a starter.
-Speaking of which, this was a nice bounce-back game for RG Alani Noa, who registered an 86.8 pass-blocking grade. C Jonah Monheim was also solid with a 73.6 pass-blocking grade, while LG Emmanuel Pregnon got a respectable 69.6, RT Mason Murphy surprisingly got a 64.9 and LT Elijah Paige a 62.4.
-Per PFF, USC only allowed 5 pressures! I feel like I was watching a different game. Paige had 3, Murphy had 2. Then again, PFF doesn't have a sack accounted for even though Minnesota got 1 officially.
-Ja'Kobi Lane and Duce Robinson were the most targeted WRs with 7 each, followed by Kyron Hudson and Zachariah Branch with 6. Only 4 of those targets to Robinson connected and only 2 to Lane. Branch had the only drop.
-Hudson led USC with 5 catches for 54 yards.
-Robinson has a touchdown in three-straight games. He continued to play mainly out of the slot, with 18 snaps there and 12 out wide. His TD came out of the slot.

Defensive stuff coming ...
 
Last edited:
